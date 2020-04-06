Over the past couple of weeks, in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, municipalities around the world have ordered the closures of many popular chunks of coastline. And as of this weekend, that now includes some of the most heavily trafficked beaches on the Gold Coast of Queensland.

According to ABC, the Gold Coast Council will close The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta beaches starting Tuesday at midnight. Local authorities made the decision after people continued to flock to local beaches, despite orders to shelter-at-home.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, out-of-towners are descending on the Gold Coast in mass numbers and I fear that this number will increase over the Easter weekend,” Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate told ABC News. “Therefore, as of midnight on Tuesday, The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta beaches will be closed [to everyone].”

Tate, however, didn’t shutter access to all Gold Coast beaches, explaining that other spots (along 50km of additional coastline) will remain open to Gold Coast residents. “The beaches will remain open for our locals so that they can continue to walk and exercise,” he said. “I didn’t want to do this but over the weekend it showed me that especially people visiting from Brisbane are not listening to us.”

How local authorities will go about regulating locals-only access–and whether or not that includes access to waves–isn’t exactly clear at the moment, but police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said beaches would be “heavily patrolled” by police.

With Easter weekend quickly approaching, Tate warned that he’s prepared to close additional beaches along the coastline if people continue to royally fail at adhering to public health protocols. Australia’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reminded the public of the importance of staying at home during this crucial time. “It’s not the time to pack up and take your family to the beach — there is no holiday this year,” she said.

According to 7 News, the following sections of coastline will be closed starting Tuesday:

Coolangatta Beach will be closed from Greenmount Point to the Coolangatta Groyne.

Surfers Paradise will be closed from Clifford St lifeguard tower 33 to South Narrowneck tower 37 adjacent to Higman St.

The Spit will be closed from tower 42 adjacent to Sea World to the Rock Wall adjacent to tower 46.