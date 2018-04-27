For the first four minutes of this clip, you’ll see some standard pro-surfing ripping from Conner Coffin and Griffin Colapinto-the kind of surfing you love to watch but also expect from the upper echelon of people who are paid to ride waves.

But something interesting starts to happen at the 4:45-minute mark. Either Colapinto found his feet or his surfing kicked into higher gear, but whatever the reason, at this point in the clip the young ‘CT rookie starts using Kelly’s Wave in ways we haven’t seen before. Skip to 5:07 when he does a fin reverse to barrel-ride as one smooth maneuver and get a glimpse of what might transpire at the Founder’s Cup next weekend.