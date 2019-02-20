Over the course of Griffin Colapinto’s rookie year on Tour, the San Clemente native released three banger edits, each one giving us insight into his inaugural ‘CT season. Vol. 1 followed Colapinto through the Australian leg and Vol. 2 chronicled his sojourn in South Africa. His latest edit, Vol. 3–which you can now watch, above–gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Colapinto’s end-of-the-year stint on the North Shore, where he earned himself a 4th-place finish at Sunset and secured his spot on the 2019 ‘CT roster. But, thankfully, this edit isn’t just a heat recap. Press play and see how Colapinto puts his power-surfing to good use–both in an out of a jersey–when Pipe and Backdoor start firing on all cylinders. Oh, and enjoy those Parko and Ethan Ewing appearances as well. After watching Vol 1 through 3, it’s clear the young gun started his competitive career on the right foot. Enjoy 13 minutes of North Shore slashing, punting and tube-riding, brought to you by Griffin Colapinto.

Edit: Jacob Vanderwork