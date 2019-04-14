Griffin Colapinto is about as well-rounded a surfer as they come. His turns are polished (some might even say they’re reminiscent of the late AI), his barrel-threading skills are top-notch and he can huck a mind-bending punt as good as the best in the business. His latest edit above, “Eureka”, showcases Colapinto’s preseason warmup sessions before the start of the 2019 ‘CT season. His younger brother Crosby, who is also featured in the edit above, seems to be following in his older brother’s footsteps. How soon until we see both Colapintos trading blows on the World Tour stage?

