Day 1 of the Quik and Roxy Pro France went as most opening days go: top seeds were relegated to the elimination round, wildcards upset top seeds and a yellow-jerseyed Gabby Medina continued on his quest for competitive domination.

But quite possibly the most, ummm, entertaining moment of the day happened in the second heat of the morning, during Griffin Colapinto’s post-heat interview, when he told Rosie (on the live webcast, mind you) that he took a literal shit out in the lineup minutes before the start of his heat. After apparently consuming one too many morning espressos, Griff found himself in a dire situation with only one logical solution. We’ll let Griff give the play-by-play from here:

“I paddled out and there was 10 minutes left for the heat to start,” Griff told Rosie with a very loose understanding of TMI. “I just had a coffee and I had to go number 2 super bad. I got my 3/2 fullsuit on, [so I] paddle out the back, rip my jersey off, take my suit down, drop the kids off and I’m like, ‘Oh no there’s like 2 minutes until my heat starts’. Got all my shit [wetsuit] on and then when the heat started, I was filled up with water. I was all scared I was gong to stand up and be filled up with a bunch of water in my legs.”

After lightening his load, Griff went on to win his heat (dropping much higher than a 2) over Kanoa Igarashi and Soli Baley. Whether or not his competitors were aware of what may or may not have floated into the lineup zone during their heat is still unclear at the moment.

Click here to head to the WSL site to watch the Griff tell all and listen to Rosie laugh uncontrollably (skip to the 7:30 mark).