Last week, Vans’ traveling surf culture exhibition–the Duct Tape Festival–took to the Rockaways, the burgeoning surfhub of the world’s cultural center, New York City. Returning to the Big Apple ten years after first bringing a Duct Tape Invitational there, this time Joel Tudor and Co. came bearing music, art, films, handshapes from surfing luminaries and 32 of the world’s best longboarders for what was arguably the most compelling cultural event of the weekend in NYC–which is saying something.

The festivities kicked off with the Duct Tape Invitational, with a stacked field of classic logging aficionados competing in relatively log-tastic conditions (i.e. 1-2 foot, glassy, offshore winds). Hawaiian Kirra Seale took first place on the women’s side. Much like the tens-of-thousands of newcomers NYC receives each day, Seale recently quit her job to pursue her passion, making her first DTI-victory all the more fitting. Meanwhile, Duct Tape-vet Harrison Roach, who’s been chasing a WSL longboard title of late, bested a crew of youngsters including David Arganda, Kaniela Stewart and Kevin Skvarna, to earn a spot at the top of the DTI podium for the first time in five years.

As expressive as the surfing was, things got even more original from there, with Alex Knost, Karina Rozunko, Pat Schmidt and pro skateboarder Andrew Allen offering up hand-shaped sleds for those interested in an experimental wiggle, before the party moved into the city for a showing of Knost’s new film “Tan Madonna” and a performance by Brooklyn-based punk outfit Surfbort.

“Our goal to bring the DTI to a New York beach matched with an urban environment made Rockaway an easy choice,” said frequent NYC-visitor (and resident, for a time) Tudor. “Having achieved our vision and experienced some luck along the way with the waves, mother nature brought us a beautiful show!”

We’ll have much more from the NYC-DTI festivities in the coming weeks. For a small bite of Tudor & co.’s visit to the Big Apple, scroll through the slideshow below.

Vans Joel Duct Tape Invitational Rockaway Results

Men’s Division

Harrison Roach Kevin Skvarna Kaniela Stewart David Arganda

Women’s Division