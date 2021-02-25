Some six-minute edits are easy to miss in this age of high-volume web releases. But this isn’t one of them. Harry Bryant–aka “Haz”–recently released the above six minutes of radical surfing with Octopus. The hard goods brand does a fine job of letting their team riders show their true colors in edits (remember Dylan Graves’ cornrows in this amazing drop?) and they continued to do so with “Bio-Haz”. Bryant recently spent some time traveling all over his home coast of Oz, stacking raw, radical clips to string together for your viewing pleasure. Click play and enjoy.

Harry Bryant is a "Bio-Haz"ard

