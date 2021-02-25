Harry Bryant is a "Bio-Haz"ard

Some six-minute edits are easy to miss in this age of high-volume web releases. But this isn’t one of them. Harry Bryant–aka “Haz”–recently released the above six minutes of radical surfing with Octopus. The hard goods brand does a fine job of letting their team riders show their true colors in edits (remember Dylan Graves’ cornrows in this amazing drop?) and they continued to do so with “Bio-Haz”. Bryant recently spent some time traveling all over his home coast of Oz, stacking raw, radical clips to string together for your viewing pleasure. Click play and enjoy.