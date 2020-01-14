After heavy rains wreaked havoc across Hawaii this past weekend, city and state officials are keeping a close eye on water levels at lakes and dams, and there are flash flood warnings and watches in effect across the islands through this afternoon.

So far, The Big Island has seen the most rain and flooding, with over 30 inches of precipitation in less than 48 hours in some places, but on Oahu, water levels at the Wahiawa Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson) are running high and threatening Waialua and the North Shore’s surf community nucleus of Haleiwa downstream.

“We’ve been pretty lucky on Oahu,” Hirokazu Toiya, the Director of the Department of Emergency Management, told Khon2, “but there was a landslide on the Pali Highway earlier so it’s wet out there. It’s saturated, anything is possible.”

At this juncture, residents of Waialua and Haleiwa are on alert and being told to stand by for potential evacuation orders.

The water level at the Wahiawa Reservoir Dam is currently at about 82 feet, according to Toiya, who says that’s considered “level one,” and that there are further thresholds at 84 and 86 feet. The dam itself is 88 feet tall, and Toiya says that while it’s a situation that officials need to pay close attention to, it’s not an emergency as of yet, and the reservoir is “nowhere near that stage right now.”

Still, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has recently turned its focus to the Wahiawa Reservoir Dam as a “high hazard” in light of 25-year-old research, which suggested that were the dam to collapse, there would be catastrophic loss of life and damage to land and public utilities, particularly in Waialua and Haleiwa, which lie directly downstream. Further, structural flaws have purportedly worried state dam safety officials for years.

“We urge everyone to pay attention to public messaging including signing up for HNLinfo alerts,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said during a preparatory meeting on Sunday with the Department of Emergency Management and the Honolulu Police and Fire Departments.

As for now, the ground remains saturated, potential for even more rain looms ahead in the forecast, and further landslides and flooding remain possible.