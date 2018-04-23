Help Kauai Flood Victims

Donate to these various GoFundMe pages to help flood victims get back on their feet

Last week, the north shore of Kauai was inundated with a record-breaking amount of rain. The wave-rich Hawaiian island received 27 inches of rain in the short span of 24 hours and the results were devasting. The deluge caused flooding, landslides, and demolished residents’ homes.

In response to the destruction, many people have created GoFundMe pages to help those affected by the natural disaster. If you’d like to lend a financial helping hand to the recovery, visit the fundraiser managed by Hannah Skvarl, local surfer Koral McCarthy and Gabby Reece (Laird Hamilton’s partner) here. Or, if you’d like to peruse through other GoFundMe pages dedicated to the Kauai flood relief, click here to read about different donation options.