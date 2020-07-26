In what’s either a powerful showing of East Coast pride, a concerted get-out-the-vote effort from Florida to the Carolinas, pure coincidence, or evidence that Right Coast resin artists reign supreme, it’s gonna be an all-Atlantic affair in the Resin Roundup Finals.

Fighting out of the, oh, let’s say greenish-blue with grey swirlies corner, we have WRV’s Austin Walker, who took down Son of Cobra, representing Lost/Catalyst, in a nailbiter that saw the winner squeak through to the main event by less than 200 votes. Out of the orangey-red-green spiral-y corner, it’s Heritage’s Brian Wynn, who knocked out Faktion’s Mark “Petro” Petrocelli.

WRV and Heritage are two of the most storied and respected East Coast surfboard brands, so it shouldn’t be a shocker that they thumped their way into the final heat. Lotta flat spells over there for them to practice their craft (*West Coast joke as we try to save some face).

The final vote will be on Tuesday 7/28, so check our Instagram stories and vote, vote, vote away.

SEMIFINAL 1 RESULTS:

HEAT 1: BRIAN WYNN (HERITAGE) DEFEATS MARK PETROCELLI (FAKTION/PILGRIM)

FINAL VOTE: 53.3% / 46.7%

Photo Credit: Resin Roundup

Photo Credit: Resin Roundup

SEMIFINAL 2: AUSTIN WALKER (WRV) DEFEATS SON OF COBRA (…LOST/CATALYST)

FINAL VOTE: 52% / 48%

Photo Credit: Resin Roundup

Photo Credit: Resin Roundup

