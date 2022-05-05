The new mid-season cut wrenched many a surf fan’s heart last week during the Margaret River Pro, as the current ‘CT rosters have been dwindled down to 22 men and 10 women. These fortunate souls will continue on to G-Land and beyond and have secured their fate for the 2023 season. Note that Gabriel Medina has also been awarded the wildcard for the remainder of the season while the women’s wildcard is still TBD.

The unfortunate souls who did not make the cut were kicked back to the Challenger Series to fight for a place on Tour next year, the first event of which starts this week at Snapper Rocks.

Continue on for a look at who made the cut, and who had their ‘CT run cut short:

Women’s CT: Made the Cut

Carissa Moore (HAW)

Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Tyler Wright (AUS)

Lakey Peterson (USA)

Johanne Defay (FRA)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

Isabella Nichols (AUS)

Men’s CT: Made the Cut

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

John John Florence (HAW)

Kelly Slater (USA)

Barron Mamiya (HAW)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Seth Moniz (HAW)

Callum Robson (AUS)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Jack Robinson (AUS)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Samuel Pupo (BRA)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Nat Young (USA)

Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Jake Marshall (USA)

Jackson Baker (AUS)

Jadson Andre (BRA)

Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Women’s CT: Missed the Cut

Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Luana Silva (HAW)

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Molly Picklum (AUS)

India Robinson (AUS)

Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Malia Manuel (HAW)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Men’s CT: Missed the Cut

Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

Conner Coffin (USA)

Joao Chianca (BRA)

Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Frederico Morais (PRT)

Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Lucca Mesinas (PER)

Deivid Silva (BRA)

Owen Wright (AUS)

One men’s and one women’s season wildcard, as well as one men’s and one women’s wildcard per event, will join the CT field in the second half of the season. Gabriel Medina (BRA) was announced as the men’s WSL season wildcard, while the women’s WSL season wildcard will be announced by May 9, 2022. Event wildcards will be determined ahead of each upcoming CT event.