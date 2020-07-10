Your favorite tripped-out surfboard art competition, the Resin Roundup, is back next week when you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful abstract resin designs by world-class artists and vote for who poured it best. The second matchup features a North Shore-by-way-of-South Carolina glassing prodigy for Hawaiian Island Creations and a New York jack-of-all surfboard trades for Faktion/Pilgrim. Let’s meet the artists behind the boards, shall we?
Jasper Heyne For HIC
Imagine you were a surfer from South Carolina, just a couple years out of high school, long dreaming of the North Shore, wondering what it must be like to surf the place, when all of a sudden: a job offer. Hawaiian Island Creations, one of the most respected surfboard labels on the planet, builder of Andy Freakin’ Irons’ surfcraft, wants you to come work full-time as a glasser at their North Shore factory. What do you think would be more intimidating? The surf? Or the job at such a heavy-hitting label? Heyne says both intimidated the hell out of him in pretty equal measure.
Heyne may be young (he’s just 21 years old), but it’s not as if HIC is flying just any old shop kid out to work for them. Heyne had been working in a glass shop in Myrtle Beach since he was 15 years old, so he’s now been glassing boards for about a quarter of his life. He was offered the HIC gig because of the age-old, infallible technique for finding a coveted job in the surf world: he knew a guy who knew a guy. That, and what we can only assume was a sparkling letter of reference from Todd Sutz, shaper and owner of Island Inspired (the shop where Heyne got his start) and a former North Shore resident himself.
Whatever blend of skill and co-signs Heyne used to get the job, he knew he was in for a steep learning curve once he actually set foot in Hawaii.
“HIC’s expectations of me were huge, and I kinda had my own expectations of myself in the surf; I wanted success in both the job and in surfing the North Shore equally as bad,” he says. He sniffs around the periphery of the best spots, with the goal of one day being a regular at the heavies. “Obviously, I wanna surf Pipe—that’s the goal.” Obviously.
When it comes to glassing and artistic resin tints, practice really only happens on the job. Heyne says that you can have all the ideas in the world for what the resin will do, but until you’re squeegeeing it off the deck, you don’t really know what the board’s going to look like. Luckily Heyne’s been around the laminating bay enough to have a pretty good idea of what he’s in for, and he’s open to letting the resin decide the rest.
“On this board, I was going for kind of a yellow, black and red theme, but the red kind of took over,” Heyne says. “You don’t really know what the resin is going to do until the board is all finished, but I think I lucked out and we got a really beautiful board.”
Mark Petrocelli For Faktion/Pilgrim
If you’ve never been to New York’s Long Island, you might be surprised at how much surf culture is there. Tons of surf shops, shapers, kitschy surf-themed bars and restaurants, and some damn fine sandbars and jetty wedges. It’s not a bad place to be a surfer, especially if you’re cool with wearing a whole lotta rubber in the winter. From just east of Brooklyn, clear all the way past the Hamptons out to Montauk, Long Island lives and breathes surf.
And right smack in the middle of the island, geographically speaking, you’ll find Oakdale, New York, home to Mark Petrocelli and Faktion Surfboards. Petrocelli is an old school craftsman in the best (and least efficient) way. Want a board from Petro? Cool. Not only will he design it and shape it, but unlike about 99 percent of his fellow shapers these days, he’ll also glass it himself. While it’s not the easiest way to build boards, it allows him to be 100 percent confident in the quality of every aspect of the craft bearing his label.
Petro’s been at it for decades. He grew up on Long Island, but, as is kind of a rite of passage for New York surfers who want a little tropical vibe for a time, he moved down to Florida in the ‘90s and started doing airbrush work for the terrifically-named Cannibal Surfboards label. Eventually, airbrush work turned to actual shaping.
“We were always slammed building boards in the summer months to take up to the Northeast,” Petro said in an interview. “Sometimes people wouldn’t show up for work and we had to keep things moving so I would learn their job.”
Eventually, the cold, pounding wintertime surf, and the big hair and acid wash jeans (we assume) called Petro back to Long Island. In 2006, he hung his shingle as Faktion Surfboards, and, damn near 15 years later, he’s shepherded thousands of boards from idea to shape to glassed and sanded sled ready for shredding, all himself. You can find his craft all over NY lineups, and you can also pick one up at the iconic Pilgrim Surf + Supply, which Petro partnered with for this competition.
It’s hard to believe that on top of all that, he’d also have time to mess around with resin art. But check out Faktion’s Instagram page and you’ll see dozens of rad little fish shapes with multicolored rail bands and muted resin tints, even full on abstract mind melters. Petro says simply, “I love color.”
For this challenge, he submitted a moody, modern design that looks a little like tendrils of smoke caught in a glass. Putting his muted, grays and blacks against the volcanic-looking swirls of the HIC board is going to be tough for anyone to judge.
