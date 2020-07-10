Whatever blend of skill and co-signs Heyne used to get the job, he knew he was in for a steep learning curve once he actually set foot in Hawaii.

“HIC’s expectations of me were huge, and I kinda had my own expectations of myself in the surf; I wanted success in both the job and in surfing the North Shore equally as bad,” he says. He sniffs around the periphery of the best spots, with the goal of one day being a regular at the heavies. “Obviously, I wanna surf Pipe—that’s the goal.” Obviously.

When it comes to glassing and artistic resin tints, practice really only happens on the job. Heyne says that you can have all the ideas in the world for what the resin will do, but until you’re squeegeeing it off the deck, you don’t really know what the board’s going to look like. Luckily Heyne’s been around the laminating bay enough to have a pretty good idea of what he’s in for, and he’s open to letting the resin decide the rest.

“On this board, I was going for kind of a yellow, black and red theme, but the red kind of took over,” Heyne says. “You don’t really know what the resin is going to do until the board is all finished, but I think I lucked out and we got a really beautiful board.”

Mark Petrocelli For Faktion/Pilgrim

If you’ve never been to New York’s Long Island, you might be surprised at how much surf culture is there. Tons of surf shops, shapers, kitschy surf-themed bars and restaurants, and some damn fine sandbars and jetty wedges. It’s not a bad place to be a surfer, especially if you’re cool with wearing a whole lotta rubber in the winter. From just east of Brooklyn, clear all the way past the Hamptons out to Montauk, Long Island lives and breathes surf.