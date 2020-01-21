The latest in the decades-old dispute over public beach access between The State of California and Hollister Ranch took place last Thursday, when Hollister Ranch filed suit against California state officials over a law declaring that land-based beach access to a portion of the ranch’s now-exclusive coastline must be available to the public by April 2022. The bill stipulates that further access would be phased in over the following two years.

Hollister Ranch, an 8.5-mile-long, 14,500-acre, 150-year-old cattle ranch and hallowed wave-rich coastline that stretches west from Gaviota State Park to Jalama County Park, has always been a place of lore for most surfers.

As introduced, the bill, AB 1680, initially received no objections from the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association (of which there are over 1,000 members), according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, the law firm representing the ranch owners in the case, pro bono.

As passed, however, the firm is citing various constitutional infringements that vary from the initial proposal. “AB 1680 transformed, without hearings or debate, into an overreaching and unconstitutional bill that tramples on protections of due process, illegal search and seizure, free speech, and the taking of private property without compensation,” Monte Ward, president of the Hollister Ranch Owners Assn., told the LA Times.

The debate over public beach access in California is, culturally speaking, about as old as dirt, and Hollister Ranch has been at the center of it going back to when the first legislative initiative was introduced in 1976.

Per the California Coastal Act of 1976, the public has retained legal access to the state’s entire coastline, but only up to the median high tide line, which, at Hollister Ranch, happens to run along a succession of steep, jagged cliffs and rocky tidal pools punctuated by the occasional (and short) spit of sandy beach. In effect, the Ranch is virtually inaccessible to most, and now, after decades of back-and-forth legal battles, the thousand some-odd private landowners who have enjoyed what they thought they’d paid for are faced with sharing it. Suffice it to say, they’re not pleased.

Historically, surfers have found ways to access the waves along the Hollister Ranch coastline. But save for a boat ride, the only legal route to approach the fabled surf breaks without an invite from one of the ranch owners—who include folks like Yvonne Chouinard, Jackson Browne and James Cameron—is a roughly two-mile paddle or cliff’s-edge hike.

Beyond the supposed infringement of constitutional property rights and the retention of a final sacred frontier for California surfers, there is no shortage of environmental concerns as well among those opposed to the new law. Granting public beach access means an increase of traffic, and traffic, almost by default, means litter and habitat degradation, something of which the California coastline has experienced no shortage.

In early 2019, however, four governmental organizations, including the California Coastal Commission, California State Parks, the Coastal Conservancy, and the California State Lands Commission, agreed to work together to provide “meaningful, safe, environmentally sustainable and operationally feasible public access to and along the coast at the ranch.” What that entails exactly, remains to be seen.

It’s hard to envision this turning out in favor of the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association and the faction of surfers who want at least part of Southern California’s coastline to remain at least part myth, but as for now, the fight over public access continues.