Matty Raynor was stabbed in the neck and bashed on the head while fighting off two intruders that broke into his home

When Hawaii-based shaper Matty Raynor isn’t filling orders for North Shore tube hounds like Daniel Jones and Cliff Kapono, he’s either tearing into a wave himself or filming Wave of the Winter winning clips. Needless to say, Raynor is part of the local North Shore surf community, and unfortunately, tragedy befell him and his family last night.

According to Raynor’s wife, Lindsay, two intruders broke into their home around midnight and attacked Matty while he was sleeping on the couch. “This led to a huge scuffle that ended with Matty sustaining a few stab wounds to the neck and side and then the intruder getting knocked out and then choked out. Right at the end of that altercation the second intruder came from behind and hit him over the head with a paving stone from our yard knocking him unconscious. He was out cold for some time and woke up bloodied, bruised, and concussed, with a dislocated shoulder and some jacked up elbows and fists.

“He[Matty] was transported to Queens where they stitched the minor cuts, ran X-rays and a CT scan. He was really lucky. The head trauma and the shoulder/hand are gonna take a little time to heal, but he shouldn't be out for too long. (He's never been one to take it easy!),” Lindsay said.

SURFER wishes Matty and his family a speedy recovery at this time. If anyone has any information, please contact the local police.