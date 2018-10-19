When Hawaii-based shaper Matty Raynor isn’t filling orders for North Shore tube hounds like Daniel Jones and Cliff Kapono, he’s either tearing into a wave himself or filming Wave of the Winter winning clips. Needless to say, Raynor is part of the local North Shore surf community, and unfortunately, tragedy befell him and his family last night.
According to Raynor’s wife, Lindsay, two intruders broke into their home around midnight and attacked Matty while he was sleeping on the couch. “This led to a huge scuffle that ended with Matty sustaining a few stab wounds to the neck and side and then the intruder getting knocked out and then choked out. Right at the end of that altercation the second intruder came from behind and hit him over the head with a paving stone from our yard knocking him unconscious. He was out cold for some time and woke up bloodied, bruised, and concussed, with a dislocated shoulder and some jacked up elbows and fists.
“He[Matty] was transported to Queens where they stitched the minor cuts, ran X-rays and a CT scan. He was really lucky. The head trauma and the shoulder/hand are gonna take a little time to heal, but he shouldn't be out for too long. (He's never been one to take it easy!),” Lindsay said.
SURFER wishes Matty and his family a speedy recovery at this time. If anyone has any information, please contact the local police.
View this post on Instagram
Hey friends, Lindsay here taking over MAtty's insta for a moment: We wanted to get ahead of the coconut wireless and let everyone know that Matty's OK. Around midnight last night a couple people broke into our house while we were sleeping. Matty was asleep on the couch and awoke to the intruders who attacked him. This led to a huge scuffle that ended with matty sustaining a few stab wounds to the neck and side and then the intruder getting knocked out and then choked out. Right at the end of that altercation the second intruder came from behind and hit him over the head with a paving stone from our yard knocking him unconscious. He was out cold for some time and woke up bloodied, bruised, and concussed, with a disclocated shoulder and some jacked up elbows and fists. He was transported to Queens where they stitched the minor cuts, ran X-rays and a CT scan. He was really lucky. The head trauma and the shoulder/hand are gonna take a little time to heal, but he shouldn't be out for too long. (He's never been one to take it easy!) For now we're just dealing with damage control, assessing what (if anything) was taken, figuring out how to keep surfboards moving along, how to make some income the next couple weeks, and working to feel ok sleeping in our house again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to friends that showed up in the middle of the night and all day today to watch over our kids; keeping them blissfully happy and unaware of this craziness. Please everyone – look out for each other and your neighbors and lock your doors!! (If anyone has an intimidating dog with a ferocious bark that they'd like to loan us for the next few weeks that would be nice.
Comments