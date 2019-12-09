Hawaii and Florida have new World Champions. And while that combination may sound like something straight out of the surf world of the late-90s or early aughts, if you’ve been following longboarding at all in the last decade, you wouldn’t likely be surprised to learn that Jacksonville’s Justin Quintal and Haleiwa’s Honolua Blomfield are considered two of the best in the world on big boards. And now, after a week of pumping surf Taiwan Open of Surfing, it’s official.

Blomfield was crowned Champ in windy conditions at The Left in Taitung. The 20-year-old stylist now has two world titles and a pair of Duct Tape Invitational titles to her name.

Speaking of the Duct Tape, the winningest DTI invitee, Justin Quintal, can now call himself a world champ, after Kaniela Stewart and Steven Sawyer (both nipping at the heels of Quintal’s points-lead) bowed out in early action on Thursday. Quintal secured his first world title by taking out former world champ Josh Constable in round 3 action later that day.

Photo Credit: Matt Dunbar/WSL

This was the first year of the WSL’s revamped longboard tour, which featured additional events and augmented judging criteria that favored a more traditional approach to logging. Both Quintal and Blomfield secured their titles on single fin logs–much to the delight of longtime acolyte of the classical approach, Joel Tudor.

“The face you make when both men and women’s WSL longboard champs won on single fins!” Tudor wrote on Instagram to caption a celebratory self-portrait. “My job is done.”

Quintal and Blomfield it seems may just be getting started. For now, celebrations are in both Oahu (where they’ve seen a world champ or two) and Northeast Florida. It remains to be seen how Jacksonvillians will honor their hometown boy, but something involving a fan boat may not be out of the cards.

Congrats to both Justin and Honolua.