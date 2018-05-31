Hot 100 Interview: Finn McGill And The Art Of Flow

To be a grom is to be a sponge for ideas and approaches, and oftentimes your earliest experiences can shape your trajectory into adulthood. For California-born, Hawaii-raised Finnegan Thunders McGill (yes, that is his legal name), an early exposure to wheels and concrete colored the way he now sees walls of water and feathering lips. Today, he's trying to look at surfing through a unique lens, searching for ways to draw different lines and help write the next chapter in progression.

So your middle name is "Thunders?" That's just amazing.

Yeah, "Thunders" actually came from my dad's favorite band, Johnny Thunders. He was all stoked on Johnny Thunders so decided to name me that. It didn't sit great with my Grandma [laughs.]

Was it your dad who turned you on to surfing?

He wasn't super into surfing, but he was a beach kid and he did longboard. He mostly took me skating a lot, and down to the beach, which is how I got into surfing. My friends and my sister were getting into it, so I did too. We ended up moving to Hawaii when I was really young and we lived right on the beach on the East Side of Oahu, and there was a wave right in front of us. I started hanging with Barron Mamiya, who was coming up from the North Shore and is the same age as me. Now we've got a giant group of kids who all surf together and are starting to go on the 'QS.

So would you say that Hawaii has mostly molded your approach to surfing?

Yeah, most of my memories are from Hawaii. I have a few from California, but not many. I used to hang out in Haleiwa Beach Park everyday after school. That was the meet up with all the kids. I think when I was 6 years old we moved from the East Side to the North Shore. We moved right above Foodland in Pupukea.

Which came first, surfing or skating?

I actually started off as a skater in California, and when I came to Hawaii we'd go skate at Haleiwa Beach Park. Not many people know that there was a skate ramp there back in the day. That was before the park across from Rockpile opened. I got to know a couple old school pool skaters who built their own bowls, and I started skating with them. They had this one place called Graveside and it was just super gnarly and sketchy. I got really into the old Dogtown crew and that old school surf/skate style. It made me super stoked to surf, because I'd land a trick skating and then want to try it surfing. Or if the waves were flat, I'd go skating and you could do things that felt like you were surfing.

You think learning to skate first shaped your approach to surfing and airs?

Yeah, definitely. When I went to surfing, airs came pretty easy to me. Straight airs, air reverses--I started doing them pretty young. But also with turns and carves, going into a pocket really fast, not sitting over your board but leaning back and pushing into it, I think skating helped me learn how to do that too.

Finn McGill’s full-length edit drops Tuesday, June 5th on SURFER.com.

What do you end up doing more today, skating or surfing?

Surfing, for sure. I try to surf at least twice a day now, especially when I'm home in Hawaii. It's just so easy there--you just throw on your boardshorts and paddle out. Sometimes, if it's not rainy, I'll jump in the skate park a couple runs at night when it cools off. But I mostly surf now and maybe skate two or three times a week.

What does progression look like to you? Where do you want to push yourself and your surfing?

I think progression is just doing something different. Taking different lines. And I feel like we've almost come to a halt in surfing where it seems like there's not much we can do better, but I feel like if you do take a different approach there are still ways to progress things. I saw that in skating, watching footage from back in the day: It seemed like there was this plateau in bowl skating, but then all of these guys started landing these new maneuvers aat the same time and it opened it up completely. I feel like that's going to happen with surfing soon, where one thing is going to come out and blow it wide open.

What are you more interested in? Trying to do your best freesurfing and pushing progression that way or going the competitive route and qualifying for the Tour?

My priority is definitely to get on Tour one day. I really wanna make a mark on that world like Mick did, or like Kelly is doing. But I also just want to do everything. I don't want to be known as the Tour guy. I want to surf big waves and be good at airs and making edits and do it all. One video that really stuck with me was "Done," from John [Florence]. It had everything in there: big waves, giant airs, big turns--it was everything I wanted to see in an edit, and it made me want to go for all that and not just want to grind out heats or focus on one thing. I just want to do it all and be the best that I can be.