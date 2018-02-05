In The Hot Seat: Josh Moniz

Since the inception of the Volcom Pipe Pro in 2010, John Florence, Kelly Slater and Jamie O'Brien have combined to win it seven times. It wasn't until last year, when Soli Bailey came out on top, that a new name was finally added to the very prestigious winners circle.

Yesterday, when Jamie O'Brien dropped a 10 to take the lead over Josh Moniz with a few minutes remaining in the final (Cam Richards and Wesley Dantas were both combo'ed at the time), it appeared that history would once again repeat itself.

"I thought it was over. I gave up for a split second, thinking I just lost," Moniz told us, after he gifted Jamie that wave while holding priority. "But I took a couple breaths and then I had a look over towards Off The Wall, where my friend Riley Laing was surfing. I think he could tell I was down just from my body language. And he just screamed over to me, 'It's only an eight! You still got this!'"

Laing was right. A minute later, the winning wave swung Moniz’s way, and he surfed it to perfection, coming out with the spit and earning an 8.83 and his first major QS win. At home, in front of his friends and family, who were there to carry him up the beach and straight into a long evening of celebration.

We called Josh to hear more about the biggest win of his life.

How ya feeling today Josh?

Good! Psyching. It hasn't really sunk in yet. I'm still tripping. So stoked.



How was the celebration?

Ohhh, it was so fun. My hangover just went away. I was still puking this morning [laughs].



Totally worth it though, right?

Definitely.

Let's talk about yesterday. It seemed like the chips were falling in your favor heat after heat. Could you feel that?

Yeah. So many little things were going my way. For most of the contest I wasn't having great heats. I was having average scoring heats, and I wasn't really getting the best waves, but scores and priority were definitely in my favor. But, going into the final, I was super psyched because I felt like I was the only guy in it that hadn't had a really good heat yet.



You definitely peaked when it mattered most. What board were you riding?

I was on a 6'6" in the morning, but I missed a wave that was really good so I jumped on a 6'8". I didn't tell Rainos [Hayes, Josh's coach], but that was actually the first time I'd rode that board. In my semi final heat [laughs]. Glad that worked out.

What sort of strategy did you work out with Rainos?

At Pipe we don't really go for a whole strategy. He just reassures me that I know what to do, and tells me to go out there and call the waves to me. At Pipe you kind of have to do that. It works somehow.

It worked with under three minutes to go in the biggest heat of your life. But let's back it up first. You were leading, with under 10 minutes to go and holding priority, and then Jamie [O'Brien] got that 10. What was going through your mind at that point? What did that wave look like from your perspective?

At that point I had a good lead. I knew I was nowhere near safe, but I was tripping out, honestly. I was sitting out there going 'Holy shit, I think I'm about to win this contest.' I was overthinking it. That wave came in [Jamie's 10] and I wasn't reacting, because I was thinking too much.

When he caught it I knew it was a 10 just from the shape of the wave from the back. I thought it was over. I gave up for a split second, thinking I just lost. But I took a couple breaths and then I had a look over towards Off The Wall, where my friend Riley Laing was surfing. I think he could tell I was down just from my body language. And he just screamed over to me, "It's only an eight! You still got this!"

When that winning 8.83 came to you a couple minutes later, did you know it was the score? Did it have that look?

I knew it was my shot. It looked perfect. But, honestly, it was so much of blur that I don't even remember. I don't even think I realized what that wave meant at the time. It spit so hard that I didn't know where I was in the barrel or what it looked like, so I had no clue if it was the score or not. I was so nervous after that wave. But when I got the score I just started freaking out, hoping there wouldn't be another wave. That was the longest minute of my life [laughs]. I always wanted to win an event here at home, with my family on the beach. It was a really special moment.



And with 3000 points, it's a good way to kick off your QS campaign, too.

Yeah. When I was entering the event I wasn't even thinking about the points. I was just thinking about surfing Pipe. But it helps a lot, for sure. Definitely with my confidence. I'm fired up for this year.