Most sessions start with timing your paddle out and navigating your way through walls of whitewater to get into the lineup. Then you need to position yourself in the right place while negotiating a host of variables: other people, wide sets, rip currents. As a wave approaches, you swing around while unconsciously doing hundreds of minute calculations – how fast to paddle, which way to angle the nose of your board, where to place your weight while anticipating the steepness of the drop – until finally you’re up and riding.

Now imagine doing all of that, but without being able to see three feet in front of you. That’s how Pete Gustin, a 42-year-old legally blind voice actor, learned to surf three years ago, after moving from Boston to San Diego. Gustin was diagnosed with macular degeneration when he was eight years old — an incurable disease that affects light-sensitive cells in the back of the retina and slowly eats away at your vision.

“Now, if I hold my hand out at arm’s length in front of me, I can’t see my fingers anymore,” says Gustin. “As my eyesight kept getting taken away, there were less and less things I was physically able to handle.”

A skater since he was young, Gustin thought surfing would be a fairly simple transition. “I still have the ability to see light and dark, and realized that I could look out at the ocean and see the sky being light and the ocean being dark,” he explains. “I thought it would be easy to make out the waves and that I’d be able to jump up on a board once I figured it out. In reality, it was a lot more difficult.”

Gustin recalls how he spent the better part of a year paddling out alone and getting slammed into the sand by closeouts. “I didn’t know anybody who’d be willing to talk to me about the beginner stuff and I was too embarrassed to get in touch with a coach, because I didn’t know what I was doing. But I was very determined.”

The biggest challenge, he says, wasn’t being unable to see the waves or the countless injuries he sustained, but other people.

“Having my sight taken away slowly, I’ve always lived in-between worlds, so I’m painfully aware of my limitations compared to other people,” says Gustin. “I hate getting in people’s way, or coming off like I’m paddling around trying to snake waves when it’s actually a case of not knowing where I am.”

Gustin quickly enlisted the help of surf coach Josh Servi, who helps Gustin maneuver around the lineup. To tell if a wave’s coming, Gustin now sits as low as possible on his board to feel the sensation of the wave drawing water off the surface as it approaches. “When I feel that, I turn around and start paddling my brains out, but it’s usually always at the last minute,” he says, joking that he’s become the king of the late drop.

A hat narrows his field of vision and helps make the shades of light and dark more distinct, and he wears a black shirt that says “BLIND SURFER” written in white across it to give other surfers fair warning.

“When I’m with Josh, he’ll tell me a wave’s coming, if it’s a left or right, and I definitely get more good waves when he’s around. But I always wanted to be able to figure this out and do it on my own,” says Gustin. “When I’m by myself I might not catch as many waves or be in the best spot and have as long rides, but there’s a real sense of accomplishment – pretty much any wave I catch feels awesome when I go out by myself.”

It’s not unusual for other surfers in the lineup to be supportive or tell Gustin he’s an inspiration once they realize he can’t see, but it isn’t always shakas and high fives. “I’ve had some pretty rough encounters,” he says. “Down in La Jolla, I had a guy come after me. I was trying to explain to him I was blind and he was like, ‘Wear your fucking glasses, you idiot!’ I was trying to explain to him it’s not like that, I’m really blind, but he wasn’t having any of it. Then I had a guy who just didn’t like having a blind surfer at his peak and he straight up T-boned me. But in the majority, most people either don’t care or they’re good with it.”

Gustin recently launched an entertaining YouTube series that shares some of his day-to-day experiences and how he deals with being a blind surfer, from checking the surf cams (he uses a projector to blow up the image of the live cam onto his wall and stands about a foot away from the giant projection), to getting down to the beach and juggling his huge workload as an in-demand voice actor, with clients ranging from Fox News and Disney to radio stations around the world.

One of the more interesting episodes shows Gustin paddling out alone with an iPhone attached to his bicep. His coach, Josh Servi, stands on the beach and relays text messages to Gustin out in the lineup, telling him to paddle left or right, or to turn around to catch an approaching wave.

“From the beginning I was determined not to let the disease define me,” he says. “I wanted to take on every challenge and try beat it and stay part of the sighted world, as opposed to living with constant help from people all of the time.”

He’s reluctant to come across as trying to be inspirational, however, and sees the series more as an opportunity to give back to the surfing community. “I felt like surfing was giving me so much – it was allowing me to get out of the house and onto the water, to do something athletic and meet people, so I started to think maybe I can give back a little bit by sharing my story while providing some entertainment and fun.”

So far in the series, he’s taken a spin around the neighborhood on his skateboard with Superdog, his Doberman; ridden a blinged-out pushbike called El Gordo along the 101; figured out how to skimboard; entered a Carlsbad Boardriders contest in macking surf, and caught plenty of waves.

“For a long time, I didn’t want to tell people I was blind. I feel like if you walk into a room and say I’m blind, or I’m deaf, it’s just human nature to think differently of that person,” says Gustin. “But if seeing me trying to do something inspires someone else to put a little more effort into any part of their life, then it feels like it’s worthwhile sharing my story.”