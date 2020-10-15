This feature originally appeared in SURFER Volume 61, Number 3. Since that issue’s release, due to the impact of the pandemic on SURFER’s business, the staff has been furloughed indefinitely and all content production has been paused. Hopefully SURFER will one day return, in some form, but in the meantime please enjoy this feature from the final issue.
“This is the perfect mom board,” says 41-year-old Margaret Yao Calvani, pulling a mint green, single-fin mid-length from the crammed board racks lining her garage in North County San Diego. “I used to be more of a longboarder, but once I became a mom and started schlepping buckets and wetsuits and towels and snacks down to the beach, carrying a longboard was too much.”
The space around us—a scene likely familiar to any parent who surfs—is overrun with boards, strollers, tiny bicycles, miniature wetsuits and a half-finished load of laundry. At Calvani’s feet is a car seat and behind her is a folding table that sometimes functions as her work desk. It’s covered with papers, a yellow toy car and a volcano-making kit.
Calvani and her husband, surfboard shaper Matt Calvani, own Bing Surfboards in the small surf haven of Encinitas. The two met 15 years ago when Calvani was a competitive longboarder riding for the Hap Jacobs surfboard label, which Matt was shaping for at the time. Before the couple had their children—6-year-old Jacob and 2-year-old Coco, who have since taken over their parents’ quiver space—they were living “fancy free”, as Calvani puts it, surfing daily and going on surf trips whenever their growing surfboard business allowed.
Sliding her mom board back into the racks, Calvani says that between running the business and taking care of her children, she’s surfing less than ever before. “We used to go check the waves, drive from break to break, drink coffee at the top of hills looking at surf,” she says. “All that, gone. There’s no more luxury. There are no more free moments. We’ve both put surfing on the backburner, and surfing was such a huge, regenerative piece of our lives. It’s shocking to look back and think, ‘God, when was the last time I surfed? Was it that time like 2 months ago?’”
The decision to become a parent—more specifically, a mother—and how it can alter one’s surfing life are exactly what I wanted to talk to Calvani about. Aside from brief mentions when listing the superhuman accomplishments of Bethany Hamilton or Lisa Andersen, the topic of motherhood seldom comes up in our cultural discourse—a byproduct of a surf industry and media ecosystem historically run by, and catered to, young men. Venture online to any major surf website and you’ll probably find more articles on surfing goats (the literal kind, not Kelly Slater) than on the subject of motherhood in surfing.
Over the past year, I’ve been looking for a blueprint of sorts—a glimpse at what motherhood looks like for a wave-obsessed surfer—for my own edification. Your dear author, who has spent the last 10 years surfing almost every day, is now in her 30s and starting to weigh the pros and cons of starting a family. While it’s easy to imagine all the good parts of rearing offspring (like pushing them into their first wave or re-watching classic surf films like “Searching for Tom Curren” together) and fun to brainstorm baby names based on my favorite surf breaks (the jury is very much out on “Winkipop” and “Trestles”), it’s far easier for me to dwell on the aspects of motherhood that frankly terrify me. I worry about the unforeseeable ways my body, my identity or my career would change to make room for a baby. But what I fear the most, perhaps, is releasing the white-knuckle grip I have around my current surf life. And so I sit upon this fence, as many women do, trying to discern the potential life paths on either side.
My husband likes to remind me that we have an egalitarian partnership, and that if he became a father, his surf life would be changing, too (ha!). But I know my experience bringing a child into this world (if I choose to and am able to) will be different from his. I know that, if he so dared, he could be in the lineup surfing the day after becoming a dad. And I’d be at home with Winkipop.
But I wasn’t visiting Calvani in her garage to tally up the hardships of parenthood for women vs. men. I was on a quest to find examples of what modern motherhood looks like for a serious surfer. Over the span of a month, I tracked down as many moms as I could find and then peppered them with questions about all the surf-life-altering changes that motherhood brings. Luckily, I was able to find plenty of surf moms—big-wave moms, world champion moms, business owner moms and everyday surf moms (the category I’d fall into)—who were willing to give their honest takes on the beautiful, complex, challenging act of being both a mother and a surfer.
When Calvani and her husband started discussing the prospect of having children, she didn’t know much about what parenthood was going to be like. “I didn’t read the books, I didn’t have friends who were having kids around me,” she says. “I work with 18 men. They’re crusty surfboard builders so there’s no water cooler talk about life after kids, or what happens to your nipples when you’re breastfeeding, you know? But you hit an age where you either bite the bullet and try, let the chips fall where they may, or you accept the fact that you may not have kids. Those are the kinds of decisions that the modern-day working woman faces. It’s something we put off, because we’re busy living, or busy working, or busy surfing, and there’s just a lot of distraction.”
They bit the bullet and immediately got pregnant. “I remember buying a pregnancy test at CVS on my way to work, peeing on the stick in the fumy, dusty surfboard factory bathroom, and it turning positive as I was peeing on it,” says Calvani. “I was terrified. I kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I going to do with this business? Within 10 months this child will be here.’”
For the next 7 months, Calvani surfed as much as possible. Longboarding put too much pressure on her expanding belly, so Matt started shaping her stubby, Mini Simmons-inspired epoxy boards that she’d ride through her second and third trimester. Their surfboard business continued to expand as well, with Calvani clocking in 60-hour work weeks until the day she gave birth. But when her son arrived, she was blindsided by the reality of caring for an infant.
“In my own naivety, I thought I was just going to keep working from home with the baby strapped to me, and just be emailing away without a hitch,” remembers Calvani who, as a small business owner, didn’t have any maternity leave to bank on while recovering from childbirth and learning how to breastfeed. “It was the gnarliest reality check ever. I remember 3 weeks into having the baby, I said to Matt, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t get anything done. The emails are loading up my inbox. Employees are not going to get paid. Vendors are not going to get paid. This is impossible.’ I was panic-stricken. And he just looked at me like a deer in the headlights. It was this pivotal moment where it was like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?”
In addition to struggling with the demands of their business, Calvani started to feel emotionally worn out and began experiencing high levels of anxiety trying to decode the needs of her newborn baby. “That postpartum hormone fluctuation is real,” says Calvani of the cocktail of hormones that surges through a woman’s veins during pregnancy, restructures the neural pathways of her brain (literally) before dropping precipitously after she gives birth. “You’re physically traumatized from birthing a human, and now you’re depleted 24/7, operating on so little sleep, sustaining this life. If you don’t have support or you don’t have people that you can talk to, or just even bring you food, you can go to a dark place really fast.”
Unlike Calvani, 31-year-old big-wave surfer Wrenna Delgado wasn’t able to surf when she was pregnant with her now 3-year-old daughter Evie—and the time out of the water was a dramatic shift for her. Deglado moved from New Jersey to the North Shore of Oahu when she was 19 and started surfing Waimea at 21. She fell in love with the thrill of riding giant walls of water, got invited to compete at contests at Jaws and Nelscott Reef and was short-listed as an alternate for the 2017 Titans of Mavericks contest.
Her big-wave exploits—and any-size-wave exploits, for that matter—came to an abrupt halt during her pregnancy when she started suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare and debilitating form of morning sickness that can last until a woman is full term and can be dangerous to a developing fetus. “You basically puke through the entire pregnancy,” says Delgado. “Your body just sees everything as a threat, and you can’t keep anything down. You can’t drink water, you can’t eat. If you put an ice cube in your mouth, you will dry heave until you feel you’re going to be turned inside out.” She even walked around with a spittoon, being unable to swallow her own spit.
Delgado had to be admitted into the hospital at one point for dehydration and was prescribed an anti-nausea medication typically given to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. “I wanted to die for 9 months,” says Delgado. “I couldn’t get out of bed. I had to quit my job. The not surfing thing was very challenging, because I completely lost myself. My personal meaning had been, ‘I can work. I can make my own money. I can surf. I can be athletic. I’m self-sufficient. I’m independent.’ I lost all of that. I wasn’t able to do the physical things that brought meaning to my life and it was really, really hard. I tried not to feel sorry for myself, because you don’t want to be like that, but I hermitted for a long time.”
Even for women who have always wanted children, the experience of losing the freedom that they once had can make them feel lost in their own skin. “It’s not something that moms really talk about openly, but I think everyone mourns the loss of your old life,” says Calvani. “The day before you have that child, you’re still doing what you want, going where you want, surfing. Then within 24 hours, assuming your labor isn’t beyond that, you’re in it.”
Delgado’s labor—which lasted for 21 hours—served as a moment of empowerment for her. After 9 months of feeling weak and out of synch with her own body, giving birth to her daughter allowed her to tap into the strength and resilience she developed as a big-wave surfer. But returning to the lineup—after pushing a small human out of her body and becoming, as Deglado calls it, “an on-call feeder”—was no cake walk. It involved a slow process of regaining her paddling strength, losing the weight she gained while pregnant and dealing with the sharp pain she’d feel lying down on her board when it was time for her to nurse. It took her 6 months to get to the point where she felt like she could consistently catch waves and have a “real” session again.
According to many of the mothers I spoke with, getting back in the water in the tumultuous early days of motherhood helped them reconnect to their identities. For Danielle Black Lyons, who lives and surfs in Oceanside, California, working surfing back into her routine not only helped her reengage with her old self, but it served as therapy when she was struggling with post-partum depression after delivering her now 9-year-old son nearly killed her.
In 2011, Black Lyons and her husband were working in London as advertising executives when she got pregnant. The day her water broke, she was taken to the hospital, where she labored for 2 full days. Doctors gave her Pitocin (a drug that helps induce labor) to speed things along and an epidural for the pain when things wouldn’t progress naturally. After failing to fully dilate, she needed an emergency C-section and the complications continued from there. Throughout the surgery, she experienced a class 3 hemorrhage and required a blood transfusion. To make matters worse, her son wasn’t breathing when he was delivered and had to be revived. In the aftermath, her doctors told her that she almost lost her uterus and her life.
In the 4 months that followed, Black Lyons slowly recovered from her traumatic experience in a physical sense. But mentally, she continued to struggle. Staying home to care for her newborn son 24/7—and far away from the support of her family in the States—she experienced bouts of crying, sadness and anxiety.
“New motherhood was a mixture of utter bliss and feelings of failure wrapped into one emotional knot,” says Black Lyons. “I suffered unnecessarily in silence with my PPD. I think it’s common for women to hide their symptoms because they feel ashamed and there is so much pressure to recover quickly—to be immediately happy with your new life circumstance.”
She and her husband eventually moved to North County San Diego so she could be close to the ocean again. “When I started to surf and work again—and reclaim my identity—that was when I started to heal and I got my soul back,” says Black Lyons, who began working from home as a closed captionist for the deaf and hard of hearing, and enrolled her son in preschool 3 days a week. “That was really what brought me back to life—being in the water and having relationships with women.”
Black Lyons joined a surf club called the San Diego Surf Ladies, where she was able to meet other likeminded women. She’d also drop by local “surf-and-swap” gatherings with other surfing moms, wherein half of the group would sit on the beach and babysit while the other half paddled out, and then vice versa. Black Lyons mainly relied on preschool to fit in her surf sessions, but having a community of women around her was crucial. “That made a huge difference in my mental health,” says Black Lyons. “Having other women to speak to who are going through the same thing—we’re all raising children, we’re all surfers, we’re all mothers and wives and we’re trying to figure that stuff out.”
These communities of surfing moms have popped up in nearly every surfing hub around the world—from San Diego to Santa Cruz to Byron Bay to Raglan and beyond. For many, they’ve served not only as safe havens for those feeling isolated and disoriented as new moms, but they also offer families an hour or two of free childcare—a rarity, particularly in the United States where preschool costs can swallow up a good chunk of one’s paycheck. There’s an absurd expectation often placed on women in the United States to “have it all”—to raise children, build a successful career, maintain an attractive physical appearance and pursue passions in your “free time”—all while being hamstrung by hefty childcare expenses or, in some cases, partnerships with an uneven division of household labor. For Black Lyons, Calvani, Delgado, and every single woman I spoke with, tapping into a supportive community is the only way to even “have it some”, let alone all.
With help from her partner and her family, Delgado slowly returned to the form where she felt comfortable charging big waves—and surviving heavy hold downs. She began doing underwater breath-hold training and would fit in surf sessions whenever her parenting schedule would allow. She even helped organize the first-ever, all-women’s big-wave contest at Waimea Bay—the Red Bull Queen of the Bay—shortly after her daughter was born.
“I wanted to create the platform for other women, and for other girls to aspire to. Something to work towards,” says Delgado. “That’s how I feel now with my daughter—I want her to feel like anything’s possible. It’s corny and cliché, but if she is interested in something, I don’t want her being a woman to stop her from actually trying for it and going for it. That was my main motivation.”
“It’s very important for me to show my daughter by example that you can hold onto pieces of yourself throughout motherhood.”—Wrenna Delgado
Today, Delgado is training for the upcoming winter season while also balancing her daughter’s schedule, working part-time and studying full-time to become an accountant. She feels even more motivated to train now that she’s a mother—not only because there’s more on the line, but because it’s an interest she’s maintained for herself alone.
“I really didn’t know if I was going to still feel like surfing big waves, but I still very much feel the call,” says Delgado. “It’s very important for me to show my daughter by example that you can hold onto pieces of yourself throughout motherhood. Those pieces may look different throughout the stages of your child’s life, but you are still you. Having my daughter has taught me so much in a short amount of time. I’ve grown and matured and shifted my perspective on what’s important. One of those important things is me and my needs and finding where they factor into our family life.”
It’s not uncommon for women to worry about how having a kid will affect their careers. Even in 2020, with laws in place to protect mothers from workplace discrimination, women still fear that they’ll be passed over for promotions or perceived as less committed to their work the moment their baby bump becomes visible. And for pro surfers—who depend on corporate sponsors that expect them to consistently perform at a certain level or maintain a specific image—getting pregnant can feel like an occupational deathblow.
“I was scared of having a baby,” says writer, environmental activist and pro surfer Lauren Hill, who was feeding her 3-year-old son Minoa a snack at their home in Byron Bay when I called. “I was terrified of birth. I was afraid of my body changing. I was scared of what it was going to do to my working life. In the work that I’d been doing as a sponsored surfer, you sign a contract that says if your appearance changes in any way you can be dropped at any time.”
Hill’s apprehensions about losing her sponsorship weren’t unfounded. Until fairly recently, there have been few examples of elite female surfers—again, aside from Hamilton and Andersen, who won not one, but four world titles after giving birth to her oldest—who have held sponsorships with major surf brands after becoming mothers. Even Carissa Moore—perhaps the most talented surfer of this generation—admitted to me over the phone that she, too, is concerned about how her sponsors will react when she starts a family.
When Australian surfer Chelsea Georgeson Hedges found out she was pregnant 2 years after winning a world title in 2005, one of her first thoughts was, “Oh my gosh, what are my sponsors going to think? How am I going to still compete?” These are questions that no men competing at the elite level have likely asked themselves.
Hedges was only 24 when she got pregnant with her now 12-year-old daughter Meika and knew that she would have to put her competitive surfing career on pause while she, you know, created a human being from scratch.
“You can’t compete when you’re 7, 8 months pregnant,” says Hedges. “Physically, after you have a baby, your body is completely depleted no matter how much training you do before you have a baby. Straight after you have a baby, there’s no way you’re going to get on a surfboard and compete—not at the level you need to.”
(Andersen famously surfed in a ‘CT event in France only 2 weeks after giving birth to her daughter Erica, but now admits that she still suffers back issues because she pressured herself to return to competition while her body was still healing).
Roxy, Hedges’ sponsor at the time, was supportive of the news and continued to financially back her while she took a year off Tour to have her baby, recover and resume training again. Unfortunately, right when she was getting ready to return to competition, the global financial crisis set fire to the surf industry and Roxy said that they couldn’t afford to renew her contract.
“From my perspective, they were an awesome company to be sponsored by and they gave me the experience of my life,” says Hedges. “I was more confused whether it was because I had a baby or because they couldn’t afford to keep me with the pay I was on. A lot of people were like, ‘What? They just dropped you because you had a baby and now that you’re going back on Tour, they’re not going to support you?’ There was a lot of talk about it with people saying it was unfair—and maybe it was, I don’t know.”
Hedges knew she wasn’t done competing, so she decided to continue doing the Tour with Meika at her side. When her husband Jason needed to stay in Australia to work (he was a shaper at the time), she’d often do the journey by herself, carting board bags, strollers and her daughter throughout busy airports. She became an expert at entertaining an infant on 20-hour flights and changing dirty diapers while still in a jersey between heats.
Traveling with a young child as a World Tour surfer wasn’t easy. She vividly remembers having to forgo warming up for an event in Portugal when Supertubes was firing because no one was around to watch Meika. But, overall, Hedges felt like motherhood gave her a mental edge against her competitors.
“I’d tell myself, ‘I have no sponsorship and we’ve got a little baby—and I’m still beating you guys,’” says Hedges, laughing now about how she’d pump herself up before heats. “I had to switch my brain from going, ‘Woe is me, I have no sponsorship and I’ve got a baby’ and falling into that rut of thinking. Instead I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m just going to do this because this is what I love doing.’”
She footed the bill of her travel expenses for 3 years after getting cut by Roxy, but with the women’s prize purses being much smaller than they are today, even with consistent quarterfinal finishes, Hedges found herself with loads of credit card debt.
“Financially, I couldn’t afford to keep doing it,” says Hedges of her retirement from competition in 2013. “We had a house and a mortgage and it wasn’t going to pay all the bills. Who knows if I still had a really good sponsor if things would have been different, but by then we had our second baby and I had to make a decision.”
While Hedges believes Roxy really did support her to the best of its abilities, Hill didn’t feel the same support from her sponsor (which Hill asked us not to name). In the midst of trying to survive a particularly difficult pregnancy—she had both a fibroid on her uterus and something called placenta previa, which resulted in intense bleeding events that required regular trips to the emergency room and ultimately 5 months of bed rest—her main sponsor decided not to renew her contract when it was up for renegotiation.
Hill believes there’s room for brands to expand their audience to capture a growing consumer market through sharing more stories about women in all stages of their lives—not just as young, carefree wave chasers—and reframing the narrative that says that motherhood and the surf lifestyle are at odds with each other.
The industry may already be starting to change to embrace narratives around motherhood. Back in August, Roxy dropped a new campaign featuring Hawaiian longboarder and mother-to-be Kelia Moniz posing in their new line of swimwear and hanging 10 at Queens while 6 months pregnant. Women surfers from all around the world flooded Moniz’ inbox saying how cool it was that a brand was not only supporting her during her pregnancy, but celebrating the very idea of motherhood in surfing by putting her front and center in their marketing.
“Sharing the news with your sponsors is always a little bit nerve-wracking because you know that a part of your job and performance is going to be put on hold for a few months while pregnant and also following the birth of your child, learning how to take care of a human being and getting back into shape and all those things,” says Moniz. “Luckily, a lot of the people running Roxy right now are women and many are new moms or are pregnant. So it’s been a really special time to celebrate pregnancy and the power of what a female body can do.”
Moniz hopes that showing how strong and resilient women can be can help reframe how motherhood is perceived in the world of surfing and beyond. “I just hope to see that this is the start of change in corporate companies all across the board—not just athletic brands—that maybe haven’t seen pregnancy as something to be celebrated but something that can hinder the work of a mother or how she can perform,” says Moniz, who hasn’t stopped running the lineups around Wakiki at the time of this writing. “I’m still doing my job and gaining a lot more traction because I think girls are so on board with celebrating this. Hopefully this kind of shifts the way brands think about their athletes or their CEOs or their marketing directors becoming pregnant—and just allowing them time to be pregnant and time for them to heal and honoring that time.”
Some of Hill’s fears about becoming a mother came true. Her body changed. Her career changed. Her sleep schedule most certainly changed—as did her level of freedom. But what she didn’t realize before becoming a mother was how the experience would force her to grow as a person, a writer and even as a surfer.
“One the biggest things about motherhood is that before you go into it, it’s so easy to envision all of the challenging, really life-altering aspects of it,” says Hill. “But what’s more difficult to envision is all of the wonderful, sweet, beautiful, expansive parts of it. I wish I could communicate to my pre-motherhood self that you will change, but it will be in some of the most wonderful ways that you can’t even imagine yet.”
After the birth of her son, Hill authored a new book about women surfers called “She Surf ”, which she wrote during late nights and while Minoa was napping. She even signed a contract to become an ambassador for Patagonia, a brand that, as Hill puts it, views her motherhood not as a hindrance to her marketability, but as an asset.
“When you walk the line between life and death in pregnancy and birth it can just empower you to go deeper into life, I guess.”–Lauren Hill
Hill is still committed to her surf life, and like most mothers I spoke with, she might be getting less time in the water, but she values it more than ever. Out in the lineup, Hill feels like she has more power in her surfing, catches more waves in a shorter amount of time and is more interested in taking risks than she was before she became a mom.
“I had always understood motherhood as something that made you more risk-averse, but I feel like motherhood makes you empowered to try new things—to take off later and a little deeper,” says Hill. “When you walk the line between life and death in pregnancy and birth it can just empower you to go deeper into life, I guess.”
Hill hopes we’re in an era where we can start to normalize conversations in surfing around the realities of motherhood, and the importance of fathers embracing an egalitarian parenting style so women can maintain their surf lives, too.
Despite not being able to surf as much now as she could before motherhood, Calvani wouldn’t trade her decision to become a mom for anything. “Creating a life, delivering a life, maintaining a life, is the single most difficult, challenging and rewarding endeavor I’ll have ever done in my life,” says Calvani. “Making surfboards and making people happy seems very noble, but no. It’s worth the difficulty that it brings, because it’s a miracle. You’re creating life.”
Last year, Calvani, Matt and the kids flew to Tavarua to celebrate her 40th birthday. The one thing in surfing that had always evaded her was getting a proper, satisfying barrel. Boating out to the lineup at Cloudbreak one day, she figured this was her moment to make it happen. Sure enough, 2 days into the trip, she got the best (and only) barrel of her life. “That was a pivotal moment for me as a surfer,” says Calvani. “It was like, ‘Okay. It’s not all lost. That surfer is still inside of me somewhere. It can come back after kids.’”
For many women, myself included, motherhood can seem like a bridge you’d only choose to cross (or not cross) after feeling like you’ve done everything else you wanted to do in life, surfed all the waves you wanted to surf. My admittedly-abstract concept of motherhood has been synonymous with self-sacrifice—if I had a child, I’d be shutting the door on my old life and resigned to changing diapers and trying to pacify a screaming toddler while all my favorite waves continue breaking without me.
That might be exactly what parenthood looks like from time to time—especially during the first couple of years—but Calvani’s story illustrates how surfing and motherhood aren’t mutually exclusive. You don’t lose yourself entirely when you become a mom, you hold onto what’s truly important even as you become someone new—someone who rides a mom board, let’s say. It’s a significant change to be sure, but it’s one I think I might one day be willing to face. And it’s comforting to know that if I do decide to make that leap, a version of my surf life will still be there when I land.
For Calvani, her surf life is still changing. About a week after I visited Calvani in her garage, she posted a video on Instagram of her 6-year-old son paddling into an ankle-high wave, standing up by himself for the first time and riding his tiny foam board all the way to the sand. “The moment every surfing parent waits for…,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#letthefamilysurfingbegin”.
