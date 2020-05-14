Hey, remember when you just went to the beach and surfed and didn’t think about viruses or getting too close to strangers, or whether you have a mask in your glove compartment for the aprés-surf burrito run, or if parking lots are taped off, or if you’d get arrested for getting in the ocean?

We sorta do, but just barely.

Some of you have watched beach shutdowns because of COVID-19 in regions of the country you don’t currently inhabit and thought: “sucks to be them,” as you throw your board in the car and drive down for a standard surf like every other day of your life.

Others have been arrested.

For the majority of us, however, we’re in the middle. Maybe the parking lots at your local are closed, but the waves are there for the taking. Maybe beach lingering is verboten, but wave playing is fine.

Well, the good folks at CSU Channel Islands want to know.

Specifically, Dan Reineman — assistant professor of Environmental Studies and a hardcore surfer — wants to know. He’s leading a study trying to determine how inequalities — socially, politically, economically, etc. — have been apparent in which beaches are closed and which remain open. Or at the very least, to examine how beach closures have impacted various communities.