Koa Rothman and his merry band of Hawaiian tube hunters have the whole world wired for barrels. This summer alone they’ve already scored the best Skeleton Bay seen on tape, gigantic Cloudbreak and now Nias. Watch the crew tuck under the fast double-ups that ripped through Lagundri Bay during one of the largest swells to hit Indonesia (above) and highlights from the first swell that hit during their stay (below).

Featuring Billy Kemper, Nathan Florence and Eli Olson.