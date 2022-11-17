How Surfing Kept SA Shredder Joshe Faulkner Away From Gang Life

Jeffreys Bay is a complicated place, where pristine beauty juts right up against generational poverty. For local surfer Joshe Faulkner, such a juxtaposition has been a central theme throughout his life. The perfect righthander in his backyard has pulled him toward the water and kept him from following in the footsteps of local gangsters. In the collab above from Wasted Talent x Billabong, Faulkner walks us through his hometown, the difficulties his family has endured, and how he found the strength to carve his own path at one of the most iconic right points in the world.