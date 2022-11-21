The 2022 Vans Pipe Masters should be interesting this year (although, when is not?), with a bunch of unexpected faces competing against each other for the first time. Tubehound Craig Anderson, for example, hasn’t surfed Pipe in over 8 years and will be going up against the best of the best at Pipe. In the quick hit from Vans above, Ando talks about why he’s excited for the event, what board he might ride, how he hopes he’s in the same heat as Mason Ho, and wonders why he even got an invite (although we all know why).