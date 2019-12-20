This is what you want: this is what you get. This Pipe decider has really dragged on. Surfline had called for a Tuesday finish, but hadn’t spoken to the guys from Sandline. The Beach Park side of Pipe had become a Walmart-sized sandbar. Pipe was a closeout. And so here we found ourselves on Thursday, second-to-last day of the waiting period, to decide The World Champ.

Pipe early looked 4 foot, wobbly, slow. I don’t know who that gave the advantage to: Italo or Gabe. The fact that it wasn’t 10 foot worked in Italo’s favour, but the fact there were 10-minute lulls negated that. Italo can’t pick them like Gabe. Italo needed to catch a dozen waves a heat.

It didn’t matter in the first heat of the day. Drawing Peterson Crisanto was a gift from the Big Sky Guy above, who was about to have a busy day. Crisanto hadn’t surfed Pipe once in a decade of coming here, and how he ended up in the last 16 only the Big Sky Guy knows. Italo looked strange just sitting there. He doesn’t sit still in freesurfs. He doesn’t sit still at the dinner table. In the end he found two waves to win. Italo progressed, which meant that Kolohe Andino was still in his jimmy jams eating his Captain Crunch and hearing the news that his slim title hope had already been snuffed out.

Photo Credit: Chachi

Italo would get the winner of the Yago vs. Julian heat in the quarters. That looked a lot tougher. Yago has slept on the Volcom House floor since he was a kid. Julian is a Pipe Master. Julian, however, isn’t the highest profile Australian on the North Shore right now. That honor belonged to another guy famous for wearing a Hurley cap.