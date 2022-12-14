How to Fall Gracefully Inside a Sketchy Tube

If you want to learn how to tube-ride with absolute precision, watch John John Florence edits in slo-mo. Knowing how to be an excellent tube-rider, however, also involves knowing how to fall with grace–or at least without bashing your teeth in on the ocean floor. In his latest edit (or are they technically vlogs now?), JJF and his friends play some “sandbar roulette” in a mutant shorepound, inadvertently giving a masterclass in what to do mid-air when feet don’t meet board in a timely fashion. Hit play and take notes.