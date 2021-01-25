So many things can render a board damaged. Shallow reef, a collision with another surfer, a mistimed punt, an unfortunate wipeout––all minor (albeit sometimes painful) mistakes that could lead to a snapped rip stick or a busted fin box. But damaged doesn’t equal unfixable. Many broken or dinged blades can be resurrected to their rippable forms with a little bit of DIY know-how and elbow grease.

Below you’ll find a few essential ding repair techniques, brought to you by Joe Roper–of Joe Roper’s Ding Repair–and his son, big-wave hellman and board-fixer extraordinaire, Jojo Roper. The elder Roper founded the San Diego institution over 40 years ago and has been restoring locals’ quivers since. Needless to say, these two are the go-to guys when it comes to resalvaging foam and fiberglass.

Keep scrolling to find step-by-step breakdowns on 1) how to fix a snapped board, 2) how to replace a broken fin box and 3) how to patch up a dinged nose–along with all the tools you’ll need to operate with.

How To Fix a Buckled Surfboard

Most of the materials needed to at least repair your buckled board to a rideable condition can be found in compact ding repair kits like this one.

These types of businesses will have fiberglass and resin supplies on hand for you to buy, barter or beg to use. They might even have power and angle grinders that they’ll be willing to loan you if you’re lucky.

Surfboard glassing factories or industrial surfboard supply stores are also great places to get supplies if you’re at home or at a location with a surfboard industry.

Click here for more info on the necessary tools you’ll need and a step-by-step breakdown of the process outlined above.

How To Fix a Nose Ding

One of the more common abuses inflicted on surfboards is that minor little nose ding. Chances are, at one point or another, you’ve probably noticed a sigh-causing small chip in the glass where rail meets rail on your board while waiting for a set. Well, like a hole in a sweater, if not fixed, it will continue to get worse by sucking in water, eventually causing bigger issues for your board down the road. Luckily, in the video above, Jojo Roper walks you through step-by-step how to repair that dinged up nose to a water-tight state.

Click here for more info on the necessary tools you’ll need and a step-by-step breakdown of the process outlined above.

How to Fix a Broken Surfboard Fin Box

According to Jojo, about half of all the repairs that come through the shop have to do with fin boxes. Above he imparts the years of experience he’s gained in fixing them. Specifically in the video above, Jojo demonstrates how to repair a Futures fins box.

Click here for more info on the necessary tools you’ll need and a step-by-step breakdown of the process outlined above.