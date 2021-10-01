How to Make Good Use of The Opening Days of Fall

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year in Southern California. Swells are crossed up. Crowds are thinning. And if you’ve got a little bit of time on your hands, your chances of scoring along the SoCal coastline are favorable. Just ask Reef Heazlewood. Finding himself in town for the US Open, the Aussie ripper lucked into a few funs days in and around Huntington Beach. Click play to watch Heazlewood enjoys fall’s opening days in his new edit above, “Buzzcut.”