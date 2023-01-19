“It’s just like taking off at Backdoor…but on a massive scale”, says Hawaiian charger Koa Rothman of how to approach surfing massive Waimea in his new vlog above. Oh is that all?

It goes without saying that 99.9% of the surfing population shouldn’t go anywhere near the lineup of Waimea Bay when an XXL swell is pounding the North Shore. But Rothman is in the top percentile of hard-charging surf talent, and in his latest drop, he walks us normies through what a session is like at the famed spot on one of the biggest swells of the season. Click play above to hear more about Waimea from the man himself.