DURING the winter in the Scottish Highlands, daylight hours are limited. The sun, after it rises at nearly 9 a.m., spends the rest of the day hovering low in the southern sky, casting a warm glow over rolling green farmlands dotted with sheep and the occasional tractor. Beneath this sort of low-lit amphitheater of rugged cliffs and endless farmsteads on a cold, windy morning this past December, Byron Bay native Torren Martyn sat in the water alone over a shallow slab. Waves traveling from the northwest would hit a low shelf and furl over into cavernous shapes before closing out in the shallows on the inside. Martyn had been tucking his long-limbed, 6’1″ frame into tube after tube for about 45 minutes—then things went a little sideways.
Standing atop the cliff overlooking the slab, I could see Martyn take off on a particularly diabolical-looking wave. After getting to his feet, he caught a rail and went down hard. When he surfaced, his board—an elegant 6’4″ twin fin—was severed in half. Martyn ran back up the cliff, shaking his neoprene-covered head. “Ahhh, I’m so bummed!” he said, before rifling through his big white van in search of a 6’6″ with a triple stringer, also a twin. He looked at the beautifully-crafted board, then back at the snarling slab out at sea, doing a quick risk/reward calculation. It was his favorite board. “I’ll be super bummed if something happens to this one,” he said. “But I can’t not get back out there…”
I’d only just joined Martyn in Scotland the night before, but he and his best friend and videographer, Ishka Folkwell, had been wandering Europe in search of waves for a month already. They purchased the van, a 2008 Ford Transit, on the cheap in England and retrofitted it into a makeshift home-on-wheels. It had looked road worthy enough, but after doing a closer inspection post-purchase, they realized their chariot wasn’t exactly ready to cross continents. It broke down en route to the mechanic, who informed the two that it would need a new clutch, a new timing chain, a new water pump and the removal of a huge panel of rust. “We’ve basically got a lemon on our hands,” Martyn had told me earlier.
Inside the van, they jerry-rigged a kitchen up near the cab, complete with scrap-wood shelves. A camp stove sat on one shelf, with what looked to be a month’s-worth of rice, beans, tortillas and muesli shoved beneath it. A small, wood-framed loveseat they found at a thrift store was nudged against the opposite wall. Toward the rear of the van was a bunkbed, with a top mattress that seemed barely large enough to accommodate a small child. Above it all, little droplets of condensation perpetually clung to the ceiling.
This would be Martyn and Folkwell’s home for the foreseeable future. They planned to explore waves along Scotland’s rugged, slab-laden coastline for the next week before driving across southern Europe, down through Morocco and finishing, hopefully, along the shores of Senegal. This itinerary had no real schedule, and they’d roam at whatever pace the swell set, trying to get each zone at its best and hopefully ending up with a full-length surf film on their hands by the time they headed home.
This wasn’t Martyn and Folkwell’s first rodeo when it comes to creating films from feral surf hunts. The pair have been friends since high school, traveling around the world together on trips like this one in the years since—Folkwell behind the camera, Martyn out in the water. Back in 2016, the duo spent three months circumnavigating Australia in a red 1987 Land Rover Defender, with their adventure eventually becoming the online series, “Lost Track”. In 2018, they purchased two 400-pound Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles in Auckland and spent another three months zigzagging around New Zealand with nothing but camping gear and surfboards in tow, often sleeping in soggy tents amid torrential downpours. “This is full-on glamping compared to that trip,” Martyn had told me. A film from that trip is still in the works, slated for a whenever-they-get-around-to-it release.
Last year saw the release of perhaps the most pivotal film for Martyn. In filmmaker Perry Gershkow’s “Tesoro Enterrado”, Martyn is seen threading Mexican tubes so hollow they curve below sea level. In each cylinder, Martyn gracefully steers a hulking 7’2″ channel-bottomed twin fin down the length of empty, sand-bottomed points. His tall, sinewy frame dances along the stretched-out craft, going from hard turns off the tail to fluid tube stalls and cat-like cheater fives. The whole thing looks like a study in the economy of movement, linking everything together without appearing to use any effort at all. The waves in the film are mesmerizing, but it’s the novelty of seeing them ridden—and ridden exceptionally well—on a low-rockered, dual-finned mid-length that makes the footage so arresting.
Over the past few years, Martyn’s name has become synonymous with twin-fin experimentation. Much like how San Diego’s Ryan Burch changed the way people view the performance potential of fishy boards in 2015’s “Psychic Migrations”, Martyn’s video parts are flipping the conventional thinking surrounding longer twins on its head. He rides ‘70s-style templates combined with modern design upgrades at waves normally overrun with conventional high-performance thrusters: think double-overhead Nias, kegging Desert Point or 8-foot Jeffreys Bay.
But it’s more than just the outlines of Martyn’s boards that echo another era. Before I met up with him in Scotland, I’d been thumbing through some old issues of SURFER at our offices, doing research for various projects celebrating the magazine’s 60th anniversary. At one point I’d landed on an 8-spread travelogue published in September of 1969—when design ideas were being flipped on their head daily amid the Shortboard Revolution—that chronicled a group of surfers who bought a
VW van in Europe and spent a couple months wandering along the coasts of France and Portugal, appraising their own experimental craft in exotic waves. Much has changed since that article was published, of course, but the spirit of that time felt very much alive in that damp van loaded with strange twin fins rolling through the Scottish countryside, with Martyn testing ideas and letting the surf lead the way.
AFTER his session at the slab, Martyn came back to the van and placed his surviving 6’6″ triple stringer—
along with his fractured 6’4″—in the empty space beneath the bunk beds. Suspended from the ceiling by two ropes was a board bag stuffed with the rest of his quiver of twin fins—a 5’8″ round-tail channel bottom, a 7’2″ similar to the one he rode in “Tesoro Enterrado” and a yet-to-be christened 7’6″. Each one was shaped by Morning of the Earth Surfboards’ Simon Jones, who has built a career crafting beautiful, low-rockered, ‘70s-inspired outlines that he weds with modern design elements. Additions like channel bottoms and contemporary tail configurations are Jones’ special sauce, allowing his twinnies to hold in pumping conditions under the feet of those who want an alternative to conventional thrusters and quads in world-class waves.
For someone synonymous with unconventional boards today, Martyn grew up surfing fairly standard craft. He was born and raised in Byron and learned to surf at the age of 7 while on a year-long road trip around Australia with his mom and her boyfriend—an experience that he credits with instilling in him a lifelong travel bug. When they returned to Byron, it didn’t take long before Martyn fell into the local contest scene. He spent his gromhood trying to out-punt his peers on stock-standard thrusters, emulating whatever Mick Fanning or Joel Parkinson were doing in 2000s shred flicks like “Fanning the Fire” and “Trilogy” and honing his tube-riding skills with regular jaunts to Indonesia.
Jones remembers seeing Martyn competing in a boardriders event at Broken Head before he started making him boards. “A lot of the standard shortboarders were stocky with a low center of gravity, and I always remember his lankiness,” says Jones. “There was a kind of Michael-Peterson-arms-and-legs thing going on.”
Years before in the ‘90s, Jones had started Morning of the Earth Surfboards at a time when many shapers were outsourcing work to Asia, milling out low-volume potato chips with extreme rockers. Jones, who had a background in shaping fat, flat kneeboards and was always drawn to the user-friendly functionality of low-rockered designs, watched Alby Falzon’s classic 1971 film, “Morning of the Earth”, around his 21st birthday. Despite the film being 20 years old at the time, Jones felt a profound connection to the movie’s ethos of simple living, exploring new places and making your own boards. With Falzon’s blessing, Jones set up a one-room shed on his property in Byron Bay and started making beautiful, retro-inspired craft under the “Morning of the Earth” banner.
Jones and Martyn didn’t connect until 2014, when Jones was recruited by Tracks Magazine to shape Martyn a single fin for an annual board design test. “He came back to me [afterward] and goes, ‘I really want to ride this as a twin fin,’” remembers Jones. “So we put old FCS plugs in it and turned it into a twin fin and he loved it. It all stemmed from there.” It was the first time Martyn had even set foot on a board without a center fin.
Martyn’s move away from the thruster wasn’t intended as an act of defiance against surfing’s mainstream. He never set out to make any kind of statement. As he puts it, he was just acting on the curiosity that he’d felt growing inside himself for years—a curiosity about alternative boards and the feelings they might offer.
After test-driving a couple of models, he and Jones went down a rabbit hole of experimentation, often emerging with unorthodox new shapes for Martyn to try on for size. Within a couple of years, Martyn’s entire quiver was comprised of twin fins—everything from a squashed-down 5’4″ moontail to a 6’2″ channel-bottom round tail.
Martyn and Jones’ relationship became symbiotic. Some of Jones’ designs were born from Martyn chasing certain waves around the world, others came into being with the goal of sparking new sensations along the points at home in New South Wales. “When we’re figuring something out, it’ll be quite short [bursts] and quite often it’ll be right before he’s about to go away,” says Jones. “He’ll be like, ‘I’m going here, what do you reckon I should take?’ and then I’ll quickly blast out a few boards.”
“There are times when, if we’re going in one direction for ages, I’ll want something totally different,” says Martyn. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s start from scratch,’ or ‘This has been great, but let’s inch over there and see how that feels.’ Change is the most exciting thing.”
One of the biggest shifts in Martyn’s quiver evolution happened a couple years ago when Jones gave him a 7’9″ mid-length to sample. “I was interested in stretching things out a little,” says Jones. “At the time, there was a young guy from the States who was traveling around Australia on a pushbike and a trailer and he only had a 7-foot rounded twin pin. I thought, ‘If you’re going to have just one board, that’ll do it.’ That kind of piqued my interest, so I made one that was a 7’9″ channel bottom and gave it to Torren. The next day he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this thing’s changing my life.’ He really registered with the board going through its tighter turning arc on rail, plus the flow that it gave him.”
Overnight, Martyn went from riding primarily sub-6-foot boards to driving 7-foot-plus Cadillacs.
“That board changed my perception,” says Martyn. “It gave me a different experience and opened my eyes up to things being a bit more stripped back and slowed down, in a sense. One of the beauties of it is paddling around; you can catch so many waves and surf waves that normally would take a lot more energy to surf. It also fits into waves differently than a shorter board would, and that’s been exciting for me—just adapting my surfing towards it. Since then we’ve just been filling in the gaps between my shorter boards and the 7’9″.”
Just a few weeks before I arrived in Scotland, Martyn and Folkwell dropped their latest edit, titled “On the Light Side”. At the beginning you see Martyn getting spat out of reef-sucking, double-overhead cylinders at Nias. Fifteen minutes later, you see him dodging neck-bruising chandelier sections at heaving Greenbush. Both are waves normally overrun by finely-tuned thrusters, but Martyn was out there getting as barreled as anyone on a 6’10” twin.
“I think people generalize the twin fin as a fun board to ride in fun waves,” says Martyn. “But I don’t ever feel like I’m nursing it or anything. I think those boards will hold in just about anything and I’m just working out the best way to approach them. There’s no reason why a board with longer rails like that wouldn’t work in bigger waves.”
Martyn claims that he isn’t pioneering anything by surfing performance twin fins or mid-lengths in those conditions. But you’d be hard-pressed to find many other people pushing two-finned designs in consequential surf—especially as unflappably cool as Martyn does.
“Torren’s capacity to tube ride and ride slabs is definitely thanks to his background in shortboarding,” says Jones. “He can take off super late under the lip when it’s drainy and sucky, and on every wave he’s curled up in a little ball, snaking through that pit. I don’t think he would have got that if he [grew up] surfing on a log. You’ve got to put yourself in the zone thousands of times to have that catlike ability.”
If you watch all of Martyn’s edits in chronological order, you can see the progression of his collaborations with Jones over the last 5 years, each new design being put to the test in different waves around the world. And as a byproduct of these edits, which have amassed over a million views in total, Martyn and Jones have seen a ripple effect in the form of countless people reaching out to them, interested in trying out their twin-fin shapes.
“I’m getting guys who will ring me up and go, ‘Look, I ride shortboards, but I’m really interested in getting a 7’2″ or whatever,’” says Jones. “That’s unreal.”
In addition to folks constantly paddling up to him in lineups around the world to get a look at what he’s riding, Martyn’s DMs are also overflowing with messages from twin-curious surfers.
“I get a lot of messages on social media from people saying, ‘Hey you’ve inspired me to shape my first board’ or ‘Could you tell me what you’d recommend for fins to use in this board?’” says Martyn. “Simon’s boards speak for themselves. Anyone that jumps on them is stoked. It’s just because I’m surfing them in amazing waves that people get to see them. I’m not exactly polishing a turd.”
Countless shapers have also felt the gravitational pull of Jones’ designs, creating longer twins of their own, both to satisfy their own curiosity and to serve customers increasingly asking for “something like what Torren’s riding.” Renowned Huntington Beach shaper Jeff “Doc” Lausch of Surf Prescriptions has even gone so far as to name his mid-length offering the “Tur Torren” after Martyn. “After watching the new surf film ‘Thank You Mother,’ [Martyn and Folkwell’s 2018 full-length film] I was so inspired by the surfing of Torren Martyn that I headed straight into the shaping room,” Lausch wrote on his website.
Surfers are always looking for better, or at least different, designs that can spark new and exciting feelings in their surfing—and there is no shortage of theories about how best to achieve that. But for any unusual board design to actually catch on, people need to see it surfed exceptionally well in order to understand its potential. From Nat Young winning the 1966 World Surfing Championships on his Magic Sam, essentially dumping gasoline on the lit kindling of the Shortboard Revolution, to Simon Anderson dominating the 1981 Bells contest on a thruster—or even Dane Reynolds surfing a wide, squashed down 5’7″ in a ‘CT event when other competitors were riding knifed-out 6’1″s—history has shown that it takes the combination of a unique design idea and an otherworldly surf talent to challenge people’s perceptions of what works. Through their twin-fin experimentation, Martyn and Jones seem to have done exactly that.
AFTER Martyn’s session out at the Scottish slab, we spent a couple days in the town of Thurso, parked near a river mouth that spills out into one of the best right points in all of Europe. In the depths of winter, large ice chunks are known to float downstream and out into the lineup. Lucky for us, the only thing we found in the lineup was a 4- to 6-foot groundswell.
One night after a session at Thurso, we huddled around a mini heater inside the van watching the 2019 Pipeline Masters on a computer while Folkwell and Martyn made pasta for dinner. Doing anything inside our mobile lodging was more or less like playing a game of Twister.
Martyn, however, is accustomed to living in tight spaces. When he was 26, he bought an old, 21-foot 1983 Millard caravan for less than $3,000, hooked it up to the back Folkwell’s 4-wheel drive and parked it on his friend’s 6-acre property behind Broken Head. He stripped it all out, installed hardwood flooring and bought an electric stove, a convection oven and a fridge. He’s lived there ever since. Only recently, now that he has a serious girlfriend, has he added things like internet and a hot-water heater.
It’s a stripped-back way of living that, in a way, was influenced by growing up in a place like Byron Bay—a town that has celebrated minimalist, off-the-grid living for decades. It also echoes the spirit of the same Alby Falzon film that so deeply affected Jones all those years ago.
Recently, Martyn and Folkwell spent some time with Falzon after an introduction by Jones. They had wanted to make a film with Falzon, which became “Thank You Mother”, a picture laden with stylish lines by Martyn and a bit of practical philosophy by Falzon, who played narrator. The film creates a kind of through-line between the spirit of the Shortboard Revolution captured by Falzon in his seminal film, to Jones and his designs, and finally to Martyn’s surfing. In the process, Martyn found what Falzon had to say during their chat—“less is more, the more things you have in your life the more complicated it gets, and to be kind” as words to live by. Falzon is now listed in Martyn’s phone as “Alby-Wan Kenobi”.
“When I see Torren and Alby together, you’re just looking at two of the same, just decades apart,” says Jones. “There’s Alby in his 70s and Torren in his 20s. Torren definitely embodies the spirit of that era. Even down to just wanting to strip his life back so that it’s as uncomplicated as possible. His van cost him nothing. It’s got only what he needs there and when he leaves, he locks it up and goes.”
Towards the end of our stay in Scotland, a solid swell began swirling towards the coast of Morocco. Martyn was ready for mile-long points and a change of scenery, so we beelined it south. We drove for miles through emerald glens, passing still lochs and mountains capped with snow. Each night presented a new challenge in trying to find a safe place to sleep, and each morning we’d scrape tiny icicles from the ceiling inside the van.
After we’d part ways, Martyn and Folkwell would continue their journey, driving straight through England, then onto France and southern Spain, arriving in Morocco just in time for the swell. They’d spend weeks along the North African coastline scoring jaw droppingly-good barrels, pushing unique surfcraft to their outermost performance limits.
But before all that, as Martyn drove me to the airport, I asked him about his current path with his equipment and how much further he thought he and Jones could push their twin-fin concepts. Even though Martyn’s mind is still reeling at their potential, he was hesitant to claim that the future lay in twin fins—or in any single design, for that matter.
“Right now, it looks like there’s all this change, but in a couple of years down the track, it could be a whole different story,” he said. “I don’t even know if I’ll be riding two fins or what it’ll evolve into.”
For Martyn, there’s something thrilling in that uncertainty, in the potential paths that he and Jones’ collaborations may take. Right now, just like 50 years ago, the possibilities seem endless.