Todos Santos–which is one of the scariest, gnarliest waves in Mexico–went off last week, fittingly coming to life and producing horrifying waves on Friday the 13th. Many of the big-wave world’s best were there, wrangling the oversized beast and doing their darnedest to avoid any carnage.

Hit play above to watch the day’s drama and scroll through the IG posts below, for a little insight into how the swell unfolded.