“I think the thing I enjoy most about the glider is catching a lot of waves,” Craig Anderson recently told the crew at Haydenshapes about the new Mid Length Glider. “Which is probably fun for me, but probably annoying for anyone I’m surfing with. [laughs] Basically, you can catch anything that moves, so you really get more out of your surf.”
Beneath the feet of a style master like Anderson, the new HS model rides like a dream. But it’s made to help any and all to catch their fill of waves each session. If you want to find out more about the board, click here, and to watch the jazzy stylings of Ando on a dream machine, hit play above.
