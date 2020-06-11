As restrictions remain in most areas across the globe, enforcement of coronavirus-mitigation efforts varies widely by region. In some places, such as Indonesia, enforcement can vary from beach to beach, as Californian Jared Mell and local surf star Lee Wilson recently found out while isolating in Bali.

After weeks of quarantine, the two were lured out by whispers of an open beach fronting shifty-yet-wide-open tunnels. In the new short above, “The Mystery Machine”, they find hollow and tricky waves that remained open long enough for the duo to stand tall through a handful. While the wave shut down often enough to hand both Mell and Wilson a few beatings, the results of their gamble are certainly worth a watch.

Click play to watch the pair navigate closed beaches and open tunnels.