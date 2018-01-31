In The Hot Seat: Balaram Stack

New York's Balaram Stack has been throwing himself over the ledge at Pipeline for the last decade, and it's paid off. Literally. Last week he finished fourth at the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout, the jersey-less, invite-only, team event where he earned a ten-thousand-dollar check for getting the best waves of his life. Now, for the second year running, Volcom is giving him a wildcard into this week's Volcom Pipe Pro, where he'll have the opportunity to make even more money while surfing perfect Pipe with only four other guys in the water. We caught up with Stack to hear more about his January dream run.

How long have you been in Hawaii?

I've been here since early December. I went home [to New York] for the holidays, and then I got back to Hawaii on New Year's eve for that swell in the beginning of the month. I also went to New York for a quick weekend right after the Backdoor Shootout ended, but for the most part, I've been here for the last two months.

Which Volcom house are you staying at these days?

I'm at the Gerry [Lopez] house. Staying in Tai [Van Dyke's] room.

You've moved up!

[Laughs] I stayed in the small house when I first got on Volcom. I liked it over there. But yeah, you can't beat waking up at the Gerry house and looking out the window at perfect Pipe.

Is it less hectic around the house now than it was during the Pipe Masters in December?

The Pipe Pro pretty much consumes this whole area. More-so than the Pipe Masters. During Pipe Masters, there were only a few guys from the house in the contest, but right now everyone who’s here is in the contest. But it's pretty sick. I love being here this time of year.

It seems like January is always a good month for Pipeline.

Yeah. The Shootout was just straight-up firing. That was the highlight of this month. But there was also a good swell for New Years, and there's another swell right now, and last Monday was pretty sick...wait, was it last Monday? It's all blending together right now.

I can imagine. It looked like you got the best Pipe waves of your life during the Shootout.

This was my second year in that contest. It's the best. It was just the four of us in the water--Kaimana [Henry], Gavin [Beschen], Noa [Deane] and myself. It was awesome. Just to have the lineup like that, with four guys taking turns with you, it's a dream scenario. It could never happen otherwise.

In the first couple heats, I was sitting on the inside because it was firing and I just wanted to get waves. Every wave was draining so you'd rack up like five barrels in a heat. Maybe not the best waves, but they were too tempting not to go. But it's awesome to be able to just sit there, in the spot that you dream of sitting in, when a bomb comes. The Shootout allows you to get the best waves of your life.

How much different is it being out there with four guys as opposed to 400?

It feels like a totally different wave. There's so much less to worry about. The only thing you have to worry about is you and the wave, and that's a totally different mindset and a totally different feel from when you're battling people and scavenging for waves. Paddling too deep, taking closeouts, scraps...

Is it less scary?

Way less scary. It's a perfect wave when there's nobody out. When people are around you're so stressed that it's hard to gauge the wave and the lineup, and you end up sitting in a place you don't necessarily want to be, just hoping for the best.

Back to the Shootout for a minute. How did it feel surfing perfect Pipe and place alongside guys like Jamie O'Brien, Seth Moniz and Mason Ho?

It was sick to be up there [on the podium] with everyone. They'd been up there before, and you could tell. But the whole time I was just thinking, 'Holy shit, did this really just happen?' I got paid to get the best waves I've ever gotten at Pipeline.

And now you have a chance to do it again in the Volcom Pipe Pro this week. The forecast is looking pretty good.

I hope so. Volcom gave me the wildcard so I won't be in the early rounds. By the time that round of 64 heat comes around, the swell should be fully kicking in, so hopefully it's firing.

If you were to win the contest, or get a big result and rack up some ‘QS points, would you do some more comps this year?

If I were to get some points I wouldn't want to pass up an opportunity like that, but it's not what I'm really trying for. I really just want to film, get some more clips, and get barreled.

You're off to a good start.

Thanks. Yeah. Hopefully I can keep this going.