The Keramas champ talks about his recent 'CT successes and tweets about living in a world where "there’s something looking over us and controlling us"

When 21-year-old Kanoa Igarashi beat Jeremy Flores to win the Corona Bali Protected at Keramas last week, he became the first ever Japanese surfer to win a 'CT event. Simultaneously, he became the first Californian to win a men’s 'CT event since Bobby Martinez 10 years ago.

We wanted to get Igarashi's perspective on a few subjects–namely his recent hot streak, representing two nations on Tour (despite the single Japanese flag on his back), and what inspired his Kanye West-esque Twitter tirade the night before his big win in Bali, so we gave him a call while he awaited his third round heat at the Margaret River Pro to pick his brain.

I was watching some of the raw Keramas warm-ups on the "Surfers of Bali" YouTube page before the contest started and it really looked like you were the standout in the freesurfs. Did you feel like you had some good momentum leading into the event?

Yeah, I did. Keramas is one of those waves that I feel really suits my surfing. This year I went there early, straight from Bells. So I was there about 10 days before the contest started, completely alone. I had a few friends in Canggu that I was originally going to hang with but I decided to just stay at Keramas and surf three times a day and really put the work in. Just hunker down and focus.

Out of the blue, the Sharp Eye guys in Australia sent me two boards they had made me specifically for Keramas–super light and with a bit more rocker. It was a full mission to get the boards over to me. But the first time I rode one of 'em it felt so good that I told my shaper, "I think this is the board right here." And I called it–that ended up being the board I won the contest on.

How did you mentally re-set after your first-round shocker?

That first round heat was so wave-starved that I literally didn't get any opportunities. It's not like I was falling or bogging, so it didn't feel like a shocker. It just felt like I never even started surfing [laughs]. So that that was just a write-off.

Going into my second-round heat I just treated it like another opportunity to get things going. I got a couple fun waves in that heat and from there it just felt like momentum was on my side for the rest of the event.

At what point in the event did you feel like, "OK, I'm gonna win"?

It was weird, a bunch of my close friends were telling me "this is the one" through the whole event. I've heard that before, but it did feel different this time. As much as I hate the saying, I really was taking it heat by heat, one wave at a time. Snake [Jake Paterson] was just telling me to see through my competitors, so I really wasn't looking at who I was up against. I just felt like I was up against myself.

I felt like it took so long to get through the contest. And it did–it started on the first day of the waiting period and finished on the last. But on the last day, when I had that heat against Ace [Buchan] in the quarters, once I won that I started to feel like this was going to be the one. I kinda went into this zone that, I truly believed I didn't know what could stop me. I felt like I knew exactly what I needed to do and as long as I did it I would win the contest. Once I won that heat against Slater in the semifinal I felt completely locked in. It was almost like I just had to go through the motions, I was so confident.

You seem really unflappable. How do you keep your nerves about you? How much mental training do you do to really prepare for needing a score in different scenarios?

One of my strengths is the mental side of things. I don't think people really realize that. It's something that's overlooked in surfing in general, but there's so much mental training that goes into it. At Keramas, I felt really stable, mentally. I didn't doubt anything I did. I felt like I was so stuck to my board I could do anything and I would land it, and that I was taking the right lines and making the right decisions. That was enough to overcome any nerves.

For me, I like having that pressure. I feel like I perform better under pressure, like when a lot of people are watching, or I need a good wave or result. That's when I thrive, and when I don't have that, sometimes I actually don't perform as well. That's why I've started heats really slow–I don't fire up until someone else gets a score. Same with my year in general, and that's something I'm really trying to fix.

You're the first surfer from Japan to win a ‘CT event, but you're also the first Californian surfer to win a men’s ‘CT in the last 10 years. What does that mean to you?

It's crazy. Being the first Asian to win a ‘CT event means so much to me. But, honestly, breaking that bad rhythm we had for California means even more. People can say whatever, that I'm not representing California or I'm not representing America anymore, but for me, I hold both Japan and California dear to my heart, and just because I'm competing for one doesn't mean I can't have equal love for both. So, to kind of get that ball rolling for California again, I'm really proud to be the one to break the ice and hopefully open up the floodgates again. I'm mostly just stoked I get to represent California and Huntington Beach and also make my family in Japan proud as well.

In an interview with STAB, Jake Paterson said about you: "He's pretty lethal, how he's changed his surfing in the last couple years to get to where he's at now." Where specifically do you feel you've improved the most since qualifying?

The main thing is I've gotten bigger and stronger physically, so my turns have gotten bigger. But I've been working a lot on lines and technique, and getting more comfortable using the entire length of the wave. But mostly it's a lot of little things that are adding up.

Growing up in Huntington, I didn't have that big canvas and open wall, so I didn't really have a carve and rail game when I qualified. I knew that. I was a kid that hopped around a lot [laughs]. I had a good base but I really needed to adapt and expand to have success on Tour, and I feel like that's starting to really show now. Some guys are on Tour and they are already in their prime–they're not really getting any better because they are at the top of their game. When I look at myself, I know I'm still improving because I still have so much to learn. It's been a tricky one competing the last few years, because while I'm on Tour, I know I still have so much more to improve, and I think I have another 5 or 6 years before I get there. So it's a weird thing to wrap my head around: I'm only 21 and I'm not at the top of my game, but I'm still trying to win. So this win was a good confidence booster for me. I feel like I'm surfing at 60 percent of my ability and I can still win events. That has me really excited for the future.

As a true world title contender now, you must really look forward to the challenge, especially when people doubt you.

100 percent. Just being in the mix is giving me that extra motivation. It makes me want to work even harder and put the extra hours in. The sky is the limit. The first half of the year I normally do really bad–the last few years I've been coming into J-Bay ranked like, 30th. I had a bunch of throwaways early and then I got to J-Bay and got a 3rd, 5th, 9th and 5th all in a row. So, to be ranked high already going into the stronger half of the year for me is ideal. I just gotta ride the momentum.

The night before winning at Keramas, you went on a little Kanye-rant on Twitter, talking about how life is a simulation. Was that just for shock value or is it something you believe?

[Laughs] It's all just my friends following me on Twitter so sometimes I just go off. But I do believe we're all in kind of a simulation, and that there's a higher power above us that controls us. Almost like a The Sims, sort of thing. It's that everything happens for a reason belief. I do feel like there's something looking over us and controlling us, and so I believe in just letting go and letting it happen.

It's kinda ironic you posted that the night before you won the biggest contest of your life.

Yeah, it's crazy. My Twitter feed is just random thoughts that come in my head. I dunno, it's somewhere I just let my feelings out, especially during a contest when my mind is really running. But looking back now it's kinda funny the timing of when I was thinking all of that stuff.