Unlike fellow Floridian Kelly Slater, the letters of Justin Quintal's name don't lend themselves to fun number substitutions relating to competitive dominance—remember "Sl8er" or "Ke11y"? But for as dominant as Quintal has been in his respective field—classic logging, that is—he's certainly deserving of the wittiest among us dedicating some brain power to generating some kind of catchy honorific. (How about Just-win Quintal?)

After all, Just-win's recent first place finish in Hainan China makes eight Duct Tape Invitational titles for the North Florida longboard master. Quintal's winning approach in China was simple: classic style, technical proficiency, powerful turns and flair when appropriate, and long, long noserides—all of which he has a knack for making look effortless. It's that approach that's led him to win nearly half of all the Duct Tapes, ever. and exactly half of those to which he's been invited.

When Quintal arrived back in the Western Hemisphere, we chatted him up about the most recent DTI and his predilection for just winning.

What was the surf scene like there in Hainan? How did the local community receive what you guys were doing? And what were the waves/conditions like for the comp?

I came to Hainan about four years ago, and there were only a few surfers. At that time the area was pretty undeveloped as well. The place looked pretty different this time around—more buildings, a man-made island, and surprisingly enough, a couple surf schools and clubs. There were a bunch of little Chinese groms at the surf schools, and there's a budding surf scene there with clubs to grab a beer or some food, hang, and keep your boards at. The event was really well received and the locals were stoked to get their first real taste of traditional longboarding. It was cool to see how the locals, TZ [Tie Zhuang] and Monica [Guo] that I had met years ago, had improved and see the way surfing was progressing in that area of the world. It's pretty amazing how surfing transcends cultural and political barriers.

Who was surfing well? Did any of the invitees stand out to you? What about the local crew/guys and girls from other parts of Asia?

The level of talent at this Duct Tape was insane, everyone in both the guys and girls divisions was surfing so well. A few people that really stood out to me were Tom Payne, Zack Flores, Andy Neiblas, Grant Noble, Blake Michaels, Chloé Calmon, Hallie Rohr, Karina Rozunko, Kelis Kaleopaa, Summer Richley, and Honolua Blomfield. Although, like I said, everyone was killing it. Watching the free surfs there wasn't any surfer that looked like they weren't capable of winning. The locals TZ and Monica had improved a lot since I saw them surf four years ago, and the Japanese surfers were killing it. Yuta [Sezutsu] is one of my favorite surfers of all time, but I was also impressed by the way his friend Yuzuru Shinjo surfed, as well—a super stylish Japanese goofy footer.



Were you disappointed when you didn’t make the final in Zarautz? Did that serve as extra motivation to do well in China?

It's an honor just to be invited to the Duct Tape and to surf with such talented individuals. I just try to take these heat by heat, when you're surfing against people that really are the best in the world at this type of surfing you can't beat yourself up too much if you don't get the result you want. But with Vans putting $8K on the line for first place, and a generous purse break down for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, that is a pretty motivating factor to make it to the finals. I've also been doing these events for close to 10 years now, I'm just stoked to still be a part of them and I trip out on how far the DTI has come and how far it's reached with different generations of surfers and different areas of the world.

Can you walk me through the final? Were there any moments where you thought you might not come out on top?

The wind started to come up by the time the final came around, but the tide was the best it had been all day and I think some of the best waves were starting to come in around that time. The heat started with about a four wave set. I got lucky and got the second or third wave in the set so it had a little bit of a cleaner face than the waves before it and it just set up really nice for me. That was probably the best wave I got during my entire trip to China, so I was stoked to start the final off with a good one. I knew if I just got one more good one I'd have a decent shot at at least finishing in the top 3.

We kind of hit a lull for a little bit, and then the second half of the heat had a lot of waves. Saxon Wilson hit me up the night before and told me to try something crazy, so on one of my next waves I started with a pretty big turn, then went straight into a reverse walk up to the nose—inspired by CJ Nelson's section in “Sprout” with Dane Perlee down in Mexico—hung heels, and walked back, then cross stepped right back up to the nose. It was a little bumpy but the reverse walk up to the nose felt pretty smooth, and I was surprised when I made it. I had another wave or two that felt pretty good and connected to the beach so I was hoping for the best and was pretty content with how I surfed. It's always hard to tell when you're watching the other surfer's waves from the back. Both Tom Payne and Zack Flores were surfing so well the entire event and had some good waves in the final as well, and Alex Knost always surfs insane and can pull something crazy off at any second. Al was the only regular footer to make the final competing against a solid field of goofy footers which I thought was pretty impressive and a feat on its own.

You’ve now won eight DTIs out of 17. To what do you attribute your relative domination of these events? And what keeps you motivated to keep surfing them?

I've only missed one of the Duct Tapes, and yes this is now my 8th win. I have a lot of experience now surfing in general and surfing these events so I think that helps a lot. The thing that keeps me motivated to keep surfing them is the talent level both of the younger surfers and new faces at these events, and my peers like Alex Knost, Jared Mell, Tyler Warren, Ryan Burch and Tommy Witt, just to name a few. Like I said before there is good money in these events as well and it sounds like Vans is going to be putting more money and resources into the Duct Tape in the future, as well as combining the Men's and Women's divisions at future events. So looking forward, things look even brighter for the Duct Tape and for Traditional Logging.

