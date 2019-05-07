Besides jutting from separate oceans half a world apart, and about 3,987,512 other differences, when it comes to surfing, the islands of Maui and Ireland are pretty similar. Both have a freaky big-wave spot capable of holding whatever raw ocean energy is thrown at it. And, as seen in the edit above, both have a playful tube for the left-loving surfing population.

Hit play on “Two Islands” above for an abstract and barrel-heavy comparison of Maui and Ireland in the fourth episode from “Robots From Outer Space”.

For more artsy takes on a wide variety of surfing, watch the previous episodes of filmmaker Kevin Jansen’s series below. Each episode is a prequel for his forthcoming film, “Please Have Fun”.