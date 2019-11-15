The North Shore contest season can be chaotic, as the surf masses–a not-unsubstantial gaggle of media, industry folks, fans, hardened pros and QS grinders–descend upon Oahu for the entirety of the Vans Triple Crown. But this season, after a bill passed by the Honolulu City Council this summer effectively banned unpermitted short-term rentals (i.e. many accommodation options you’d likely find on Airbnb and VRBO), some regular North Shore visitors have been scrambling (more than normal) to find a place to stay.

Bill 89, which passed in late June and went into effect in August, prohibits the advertising of unpermitted short-term (less than 30 days) rentals on Oahu. According to Travel Weekly, prior to the new regulations, there were an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 short-term rentals advertised on Oahu at any given time. Five thousand of those listings’ operators were sent notifications in July warning them they may be in violation of the new law. After the law took effect, officials said short-term rental listings fell 37 percent in two weeks.

While some surfers have reported not experiencing any issues with booking places for less than 30 days this winter season, others have found themselves scrambling at the last minute.

“I had hard time finding a place,” said ‘QS ripper Charly Martin. “Not much available online, and 1 week before I arrived I still didn’t have a place. Luckily I know some people here; I asked Coco [Ho] if she knew someone maybe and she sent me a message telling me she found somewhere at the a friend’s house.”

“I’m getting hit up by all these surfers, ‘Is there anything to rent?’ Everyone is freaking out,” says longtime North Shore charger and property owner, Joel Centeio. “The guys coming for the ‘QS who can’t commit to more than 30 days, it’s a disaster for them.”

Aside from the legally permitted rentals, there aren’t many options when it comes finding accommodation on the North Shore, save for Turtle Bay Resort and the Backpackers hostel.

In the town of Haleiwa, where an entire economy has cropped up in recent decades to support the short-term rental market, the impacts of Bill 89 are potentially devastating. Oahu Alternative Lodging Association has estimated the law could cause a loss of between 50,000 and 80,000 visitors per month, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“It’s not just property owners like myself who are being impacted,” says Centeio. “There are people cleaning houses, managing these properties, handymen—not to mention local restaurants and businesses—that depend on the income that comes from this influx of people each year.”

The bill, which had strong support from the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association and the state’s largest hospitality workers union, was meant to increase the housing supply on an island which has become home to one of the most expensive rental markets in the country.

Yet, it seems the surf community could bearing the brunt of Bill 89’s unintended consequences.

“The bill was poorly drawn up and poorly executed,” Mike Dixon, a retired political scientist who lives on the North Shore and has studied Oahu’s vacation rental market, told Travel Weekly. Dixon said a decline in short-term rental availability is likely to hit shops and businesses in Haleiwa especially hard.

“Rent is definitely high in Hawaii, that’s for sure. So I understand that people need housing,” says Centeio. “But we also need the tourism in Haleiwa Town and there is a huge demand for Airbnb. Nobody can afford to come and stay in the expensive resorts, so people are likely to go elsewhere.”