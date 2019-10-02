On Sunday, the New York Times ran an op-ed by Daniel Duane, a San Francisco-based surfer and journalist probably best known in surfy circles for his excellent piece on Bianca Valenti and co.’s fight for gender equality in competitive surfing. In Sunday’s piece, Duane sets his sights on another surf-related topic for America’s newspaper of record—namely surfing’s very unfortunate flirtations with Nazi imagery between the 1930s and 1980s.

The piece, titled “The Long, Strange Tale of California’s Surf Nazis”, opens with an anecdote about the author showing up to a Santa Cruz break in the ’80s and coming face to face with a swastika accompanying the phrase “Kooks go home” written on the concrete steps leading down to the water. From there, Duane draws a connection between that early surf experience and the very real and deeply disturbing resurgence of Nazi symbolism and anti-Semitic violence across the state (the country, actually, although Duane singles out California in his piece) in recent years before diving into surfing’s fraught history with Nazi symbolism.

Duane catalogues the best-known examples of surfers using Nazi imagery, from the Swastika model surfboard made by a Los Angeles-based company in the 1930s to a scene in Greg Noll’s 1959 “Search for Surf” in which surfers wore Nazi storm trooper uniforms while skateboarding in a storm drain.

“We’d paint a swastika on something for no other reason than to piss people off,” said Noll in Matt Warshaw’s “The History of Surfing”, which is quoted in the piece. “Which it did. So next time we’d paint two swastikas, just to piss ’em off more.”

What Noll was claiming, apparently, was that using Nazi symbolism in surfing at the time was a kind of ultra-dark joke—pre-internet trolling designed to trigger people, sure, but not indicative of any actually-held beliefs. Regardless of the intent, it was deeply insensitive, probably even by 1950s standards.

Duane also mentions the widespread use of the term “surf Nazi”, which was commonly heard in the ’70s and ’80s to describe hardcore local surfers prone to intimidation tactics against interlopers of all stripes—although Duane doesn’t actually offer a definition of the term in his piece or hint that with surfers themselves it typically held a negative connotation.

Perhaps the most arresting part of the piece is Duane’s examination of rebellious Malibu surf icon Miki Dora, who fashioned himself as a walking controversy in the ’60s and was known for sometimes spray painting swastikas on his boards:

As for Dora and the Malibu crew, according to Matt Warshaw, they eventually figured out that Kathy Kohner, the real-life inspiration for the character Gidget, was Jewish. Her father, Frederick Kohner, fled Nazi Germany for California and, when his daughter took up surfing, wrote the novel that became the film. A member of the Malibu crew responded to the news about the Kohners’ ethnicity by planting a burning cross in their driveway. According to the book “All for a Few Perfect Waves: The Audacious Life and Legend of Rebel Surfer Miki Dora,” by David Rensin, Dora often used racial slurs and advised acquaintances to put all their money in gold before Mexicans and blacks poured over the borders and ruined the economy. While serving prison time, Dora (who had been convicted of both check and credit-card fraud) wrote to a friend that he loved American Nazis. Dora eventually relocated to apartheid-era South Africa. The famed surfboard designer Dale Velzy told Mr. Rensin that he recalled Dora boasting, in that period: “I have a black man who wakes me up in the morning, gives me my orange juice, gives me my robe, carries my board to the beach. Everybody ought to live in Africa. I have a coolie for everything I do. Everyone should own a coolie.” In a later letter, as the anti-apartheid movement grew, Dora wrote that black South Africans were “flesh-eaters,” adding, “Give these guys the rights and you’ll get white-man jerky for export.” Nat Young, world surfing champion in 1966 and 1970, knew Dora. As Young told an interviewer: “Dora’s take is push the black man under. He’s a supreme racist, always has been. When I was younger, I believed it was all just in mirth, that he was just jivin’ it all; but no, he believes absolutely in white supremacy.”

Yikes. Those quotes are pretty disturbing, but they also aren’t necessarily surprising to those who know Dora’s history. Dora is a mythical figure in surfing due to his incredible abilities on a board and his penchant for shit stirring, but his legend has also always been one of a selfish, criminal, unrepentant asshole who essentially scammed his way through life, using anyone and everyone to get where he was going. Many people would call him a great surfer, yes, but none would likely call him a great human being. In other words, Dora is not a good representative of the values of surf culture as a whole—if it can be said that such a set of values even exists.

In the example he chooses, Duane paints with a pretty broad brush, coloring surf culture as something that a mainstream audience like the NYT’s could perceive as a bastion of racism. He ignores surfing’s relationship with indigenous Hawaiian culture, and the sincere reverence in which most surfers hold Duke Kahanamoku, the dark-skinned godfather of modern surfing. Duane talks about California’s barbaric compulsory sterilization laws from early in the last century, the institutional redlining that prevented black people from buying homes along California’s coast and other factors that contributed to a lack of diversity in the state’s beachside communities.

Those factors have certainly affected surfing’s culture by depriving those communities—and therefore surfing—of participants with different racial, cultural and ethnic points of view. Those conditions were also produced by pervasive, morally indefensible society-level systems, within which California’s surfing culture developed. It wasn’t the other way around.

None of this excuses racism or anti-semitism among surfers, whether they’re legendary characters like Dora or just some asshole at your local break. Surfers as a whole can and should do more to ensure we’re welcoming to a diversity of backgrounds. But racism and anti-semitism aren’t uniquely Californian problems, and they certainly aren’t uniquely surf culture problems. In other words, we’re not special.

But perhaps debating whether or not California surfing’s history of racism rises to a level warranting the New York Times treatment is missing the point. Many surfers have reacted to the story by trying to parse what Miki Dora said to get a rise out of people from what he actually believed in his heart—a lost cause if there ever was one. How about we all just agree that playing Nazi wasn’t funny in the ’60s, it’s not funny now, and surfers have plenty of ways to get a rise out of people without sinking to that shit.