[Ed’s note: The ChachFiles is a travel-based photo series in which photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig lets us ride shotgun on his strike missions around the world, looking for new angles on some of the best waves and most intriguing personalities in surfing.]

Over the past few weeks, Hawaii has decided to take a breather of sorts after a magical run of swell to end 2019. That break, however, ended abruptly when a big swell hit the shores of the Hawaiian Islands yesterday.

Yes, there have been bigger days at Jaws this season but yesterday proved to be something out of a dream with the cleanest conditions seen in some time. I’m not referring to “Maui Glass”–I’m talking about clean conditions by any standard, at any break. Virtually every ski and boat was launched before sunrise in anticipation of this swell that was forecasted to peak in the morning. The wind forecast looked promising for the entire day, but that’s not always how these sessions play out. Between a mix of north-peak and west-bowl sets, there was a little something for everyone out there–including the odd clean-up that kept everyone on their toes. Blue skies, blue water and barely a breath of wind made for a day to remember out at Pe’ahi yesterday and everyone who made the effort to get out there were happy they did–including 2019 Pe’ahi Challenge Champ Billy Kemper, who quite possibly scored the wave of his life (see above and below).