Somewhere, Gabriel Medina is cursing Caio Ibelli, whoever at the WSL is in charge of deciding priority, himself, or all of the above. What started as a possible world title-clinching event for Medina ended as one that opened up the whole damn race with Italo Ferreira winning Portugal and sliding into first in the rankings, Jordy Smith taking second in the event and posting up just a hair below Medina in the title race, and Filipe Toledo surfing to quarters to keep his title dreams alive as well. What Medina did earning that interference call in the early rounds may have been the worst possible thing for his title campaign, but it sure was a gift to surf fans everywhere who want to see actual drama at the season finale at Pipeline.

On finals day in Portugal, you could feel the shift of world title momentum happening in real time, probably when Italo flew down the line on his opening wave in the final against Jordy and punted a sky-high backside rotation and stomped it clean. He may not have had literal winds at his back, but he certainly felt some kind of push from the judging booth. They gave Italo a perfect 10 for something that was quite impressive, sure, but it was also something that we’ve seen Italo do countless times before—in fact, he did another one just a few minutes later in the final, though a little less lofty, for an 8.43. The push from the judges probably won’t become the subject of an online controversy because Italo clearly would have won that heat even if they’d underscored his rides (Jordy couldn’t find anything resembling a rhythm in the final), but the fact remains that the judges still have trouble keeping it in their pants when a surfer with as much buzz as Italo sticks something certainly excellent, if not mind-blowing on the level actually befitting a perfect score.

On the women’s side of the draw, Lakey Peterson stepped up to bat and sent the other title race to Honolua Bay. In what was potentially the most neck-and-neck half hour of the day, Lakey met World No. 1 Carissa Moore in the semis, a heat with huge title implications. If Carissa won, she’d clinch her 4th world title. If she lost, the title race would be pushed to Hawaii and remain open for the taking. After nabbing a 9.33 in the quarters while locking into a hollow sand-bottomed tube, it seemed Carissa had the momentum to take the semis and the title. But luck wasn’t on the Hawaiian’s side. After a few priority blunders and not being able to find the exit on draining tube, Carissa was caught in the dying minutes of the heat chasing a 6.74, opening the door for Lakey as she moved right on through to the finals against 17-year-old Caroline Marks.

Yesterday Lakey and Caroline surfed a mock heat, judged by their shared supercoach Mike Parsons–fitting, considering the situation the duo found themselves in today. According to Parsons, the two sparring partners battle it out often, running through possible strategic maneuvers under specific scenarios. Yesterday they tied their rehearsal heat, but when it came to the real deal today, it was Caroline who walked away with the win.

Through the entire heat, Caroline stuck to her guns and played to her strengths, relying on her tack-sharp backhand attack. Wave after wave the grom stayed solid on her feet, opening her arms up wide and flinging herself into vertical snaps, finding more critical sections than her opponent. In the end, with 10 minutes to go, Lakey found herself in a combo situation. Before the final even began, Lakey told the on-beach commentator that she’d gladly planned to “take the grom out”, said in jest of course. But in the end it was the grom who took everyone out, and will be heading to Honolua Bay which a chance at chasing down Carissa Moore for the title.

[Stay tuned for a full recap of finals day from our resident ‘CT correspondent Sean Doherty.]