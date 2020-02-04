While it may be true that 2019 World Champ Italo Ferreira can out-punt and outmaneuver just about any competitor on the ‘CT when the waves are subpar, the high-flying Brazilian is an equal standout when the waves are macking. He also ain’t afraid to get whipped into a few mid-size burgers out at Nazare either. Last month, while on a 10-day pre-season barrel bender along the Portuguese coastline, the Champ tried his hand at tow-surfing on a (not-so-XXL-sized) day at Praia do Norte. Click play to view the highlights from Italo’s European vacation, which saw him inch outside of his comfort zone and, more than anything, get supremely tubed.