Over the past week, surfers from all over the world have been duking it out in El Salvador for the chance to compete in surfing’s debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Towards the tail-end of 2019, right before the world shut down due to COVID-19, 18 ‘CT athletes provisionally qualified for the Olympics, with the remaining 12 slots allotted based on the outcomes of the 2019 Pan Am Games and the 2019 and 2021 ISA World Surfing Games, according to the somewhat byzantine Olympic qualification process.

Now that the last path to qualify has run its course (you can read all about the ISA World Surfing Games here), the 40 Olympians have now been officially solidified. The roster below–broken down by the avenue each athlete qualified through–features a wide range of surfers, representing 17 different countries. At this moment in time–despite Japan recently extending its COVID-10 state of emergency–the Games will start July 23 and run through August 8. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

Women:

2019 WSL Championship Tour

Carissa Moore (USA)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Silvana Lima (BRA)

Brisa Hennessy (CRC)

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Johanne Defay (FRA)

2021 World Surfing Games

Yolanda Sequeria (POR)

Teresa Bonvalot (POR)

Daniella Rosas (PER)

Leilani McGonagle (CRC)

Mahina Maeda (JPN)

Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Pauline Ado (FRA)

2019 World Surfing Games

Anat Lelior (ISR)

Bianca Buitendag (RSA)

Ella Williams (NZL)

Sofia Mulanovich (PER)

2019 Pan Am Games

Dominic Barona (ECU)

Men:

2019 WSL Championship Tour:

Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

John John Florence (USA)

Owen Wright (AUS)

Julian Wilson (AUS)

Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Michel Bourez (FRA)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Jordy Smith (RSA)

2021 World Surfing Games

Leon Glatzer (GER)

Miguel Tudela (PER)

Lucca Mesinas (PER)

Manuel Selman (CHI)

Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

2019 World Surfing Games

Rio Waida (INA)

Frederico Morais (POR)

Billy Stairmand (NZL)

Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR)

2019 Pan Am Games

Leandro Usuna (ARG)