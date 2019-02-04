Jake Kelley clearly knows the value of patience when it comes to collecting footage for a new edit, especially in an age where it’s all too easy to punt your best clips straight onto Instagram. Thankfully, all of Kelley’s epic A-clips have found a home in his latest edit, “Simulation”, the follow-up to his jaw-dropping 2016 edit, “Cake”. About 2 minutes into the film (right around the time “Silverf**k” by The Smashing Pumpkins kicks into full gear), Kelley begins his tirade of barrel-to-air combos, stomping damn near every straight-air he tries. Simply put, this just proved that Kelley’s edits are well worth the wait. Everything was shot over the course of fall/summer 2018 around his home in Ventura County–and we’re more than excited to see what’s to come from his 2019 winter sessions.

Video: Layne Stratton.