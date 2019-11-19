If you’re looking for a quick hit to get you amped for your next session, look no further than the short above, featuring aerial wizard and Ventura County native Jake Kelly. With easy access to fun, punchy beachbreaks, Kelly has mastered the art of landing ankle-busting airs in waves of all sizes and conditions–honestly, you won’t believe how much height this kid is able to get on a few of his straight airs. If you’re a fan of Kelly’s unhinged approach to riding waves, then this 3-minute shred edit will easily get you jonesing to paddle out at your local haunt this afternoon.