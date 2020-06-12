One of modern surfing’s most colorful characters in the water and out, Queensland’s Jaleesa Vincent shines bright in the newest RAGE full-length feature: “RAGE 3”. So bright did the young surfer-artist-musician-tap dancer shine that the RAGE editing team had to leave a bevy of worthy clips on the cutting room floor.

Not for long, thankfully. That “extra” footage, which finds Vincent in Indo, pink hair flowing wildly as she ties together powerful down carves, style-y high lines, big lip cracks, and a handful of tunnels, has now been scooped up from the RAGE 3 receptacle and reconfigured. The resulting short is a kind of found-object assemblage piece befitting of Vincent’s creative sensibilities.

Click play to watch Vincent RAGE some more.