The second stop on the 2018/19 Big Wave Tour has been given the green light

“We are all systems go for the Jaws Challenge at Pe’ahi to run on Monday, November 26,” Big Wave Tour commissioner Mike Parsons announced on the WSL’s website. The WSL has said that the Northwest swell is expected to provide 35-45 foot faces for the event. Surfline has forecasted the same swell will be a bit larger than the WSL’s announcement with 55’+ sets during its peak. The swell’s direction is prime for Pe’ahi’s West Bowl, which means some really big barrels could possibly be in the cards. The only caveat in the forecast is the wind, Surfline’s current models are predicting 10-12 knot trades in the morning rising to 15-18 knots in the afternoon.

The Jaws Challenge will be the second of the three stops on the 2018/19 Big Wave Tour. The event is running right on the heels of the Big Wave Tour’s first stop at Nazaré, Portugal. Where Grant “Twiggy” Baker took the win at last week. The third stop will be at Mavericks if a swell looking promising enough to run the event appears on the charts.

Will Ian Walsh top his perfect scoring, absolutely bonkers, barrel last year? Based on the data so far, it looks like he might have a chance too. Some of the invitees include Pe’ahi vet Shane Dorian and dedicated West Bowl tube hunter Albee Layer.

Paige Alms, who had an incredible performance last year, will have a chance to win her third consecutive Jaws Challenge at the event.

The WSL’s webcast of the event will kick off Monday morning at 7:30 am, Hawaii time.

Check out the full list of invitees below.

2018/19 Jaws Challenge Competitors:

Women:

Paige Alms

Keala Kennelly

Justine Dupont

Bianca Valenti

Maya Gabeira

Andrea Moller

Felicity Palmateer

Emily Erickson

Jamilah Star

WSL Commissioner’s Selection TBD

Alternates:

Nicole Pacelli

Isabelle Leonhardt

Raquel Heckert

Men:

Billy Kemper

Kai Lenny

Ian Walsh

Makuakai Rothman

Lucas Chianca

Jamie Mitchell

Tom Lowe

Alex Botelho

Greg Long

Natxo Gonzalez

Will Skudin

Grant Baker

Nathan Florence

Jojo Roper

Russell Bierke

Shane Dorian

Albee Layer

Mark Healey

Aaron Gold

Francisco Porcella

Tyler Larronde

WSL Big Wave Tour Invitees: Three to be selected on Green Light

Alternates:

Ryan Hipwood

Danilo Couto

Yuri Soledade

DK Walsh