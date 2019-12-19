With all eyes on Hawaii last Thursday, specifically Billy Kemper winning the Jaws Big Wave Invitational for the fourth time in five years, opening day at Mavericks the following day flew under the radar.

The media radar, that is.

For the big-wave contingent, no massive swell slips by anywhere, and a few of the competitors in Maui actually left their heats at Pe’ahi and jumped straight on a plane for San Francisco. No sleep. Fried nerves. No problem. Imagine being Jamie Mitchell or Lucas Chianca and copping the insane beatings they did at Jaws, only to fly straight to Mavs to do it all over again the following day in a wetsuit. Yeah, no thanks.

At Mavs, Mitchell and Chianca were joined by a heavy crew of Half Moon Bay chargers, both the names you’ve heard of and plenty of others you haven’t, for a day of mean, gloomy, overcast bombs. Scroll below for the highlights, as seen through the lens of Fred Pompermeyer.