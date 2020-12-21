JJF Claims First Pipe Master Victory, Tyler Wright Wins Maui Pro

Missed all that went down at Pipe yesterday? Don’t fear, a recap is here.

After a year of delayed events and cancellations, Tyler Wright and John Florence became the 2020 World Champions (or whatever the one-event-season equivalent of that might be) by securing wins at Pipe on the final day of competition yesterday. Tubes were packed and wipeouts were suffered–as per usual for a high-stakes event held at Pipe.

Click play to see some of the highlights from finals’ day, and for further info on the day’s happenings, click here.