Missed all that went down at Pipe yesterday? Don’t fear, a recap is here.

After a year of delayed events and cancellations, Tyler Wright and John Florence became the 2020 World Champions (or whatever the one-event-season equivalent of that might be) by securing wins at Pipe on the final day of competition yesterday. Tubes were packed and wipeouts were suffered–as per usual for a high-stakes event held at Pipe.

Click play to see some of the highlights from finals’ day, and for further info on the day’s happenings, click here.

JJF Claims First Pipe Master Victory, Tyler Wright Wins Maui Pro

