When it comes to good surfing, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You don’t have to be the best surfer in the world to do what is good surfing for you. The only thing that is going to make you surf better is to surf more, but that’s not about enjoyment, necessarily. If you want to improve, you have to put in the effort and time and have the right equipment.

No one can climb the mountain on day one. You’ve gotta take baby steps and have a long-term vision. When I used to go to Hawaii, I used to say, “You know what? It’s 8 to 10 foot, I’m not even gonna catch a wave. I’m just gonna paddle out and sit in the channel where I know I’m safe and I’m just going to watch it and come in,” and I’d be proud because I went out when no one else did. Before you know it, the next time you go out you’re going, “I’ve seen it big, maybe this time I’ll paddle over and try and get one.”

It’s mind-blowing how quickly views on sexism have changed. There are a lot of reasons for that. In my day they [the men who ran the surf industry] wanted you to surf as powerful as a guy and look like a model from a swimsuit calendar. There were all these extreme elements that set the standard for how a woman should fit into society and there was a lot of judgment on how men and women should act. It’s a good thing that today a lot of that has been broken down. People can be more themselves, but there are still some pressures on the girls to wear bikinis when they surf and look ‘pretty.’

I decided to come out of the closet when I did because I knew my nephew or niece might be gay one day and if I didn’t stand up, it would make their life harder down the track. If you give yourself a good reason, it makes it easier to be stronger and stand up for yourself. I think it’s important to be true to yourself and stand up for yourself.

If it feels right by you, then stand up for yourself. Obviously, you’ve got to weigh up situations. If you’re a guy walking down the street and there’s pack of eight guys waiting for you, it’s pretty hard to do something—it’s not worth standing up for yourself if you’re gonna get punched up by eight people. But standing up for yourself or certain issues you feel strongly about—like not eating animals, or women’s rights, or standing up to a boss at work—you’ve just gotta find strength and believe in yourself. You are doing this for the cause, and if you do the right thing by you, you could be helping a whole bunch of people down the track.

Surviving violence is being able to place it in your mind in a way you’re comfortable with. You might need help from others to help you through the mental scarring. You’ve gotta work out a way so that you are comfortable with the situation that happened. That could be meditation, or talking to yourself and asking, “How do you feel about it? It’s okay, it’s not a big deal, I can deal with this. Things happen to people all the time.” You might be able to deal with it yourself or you might need some counseling sessions. Everyone needs different things that will help them. At the end of the day, you’ve got to learn to move forward because you can’t keep walking around with the baggage that violence gives you. You’ve gotta get to a point where you own that shit so it doesn’t own you. It happened to you and you’ve moved on from that. It’s not you anymore.

Women in the lineup have it epic these days. It’s social hour in the water. They can go out and meet their husband or their boyfriend or girlfriend. It’s easier to pick up a partner in the water than it is at the pub. It’s epic. My advice for young girls is to just have a great time and be a good person in the water. Being a good human in the water is important, and this is both a guy and a girl thing. With there being so many people in the water these days, I think good ethics in the water is such an attractive and positive thing to have and it will get you everywhere. Have respect, have patience, be kind, give a wave away, it makes you feel great.

Finding joy is about putting everything into perspective. We all get a bit bent out of shape and start getting wigged out by things. Then you have to snap out of it and go, “Why am I getting so wigged out when 14 people just got killed on a volcanic island [in New Zealand]?” Or whatever it is. There are so many people out there that are worse off than you. I think we have to pinch ourselves, slap ourselves, and bring ourselves back into the reality of how lucky we are. The fact that you’re surfing means you’re lucky. Surfing is such a positive and powerful thing to do. It’s medicinal, it’s physical, it’s all sorts of things. I think we have to give ourselves reality checks regularly. We need to check in with ourselves and be honest with ourselves.