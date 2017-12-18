John Florence Clinches the 2017 World Title at Pipe

It’s been a hell of a world title race, with both Gabriel Medina and John Florence having close calls in their heats yesterday and both looking all but invincible in the idyllic, playful conditions on offer at Pipe and Backdoor today. But turns out that there was a chink in Medina’s armor after all, namely funky wind chop that makes backside tube riding incredibly difficult at Backdoor, where nearly all of today’s best waves have broken.

Former Pipe Master Jeremy Flores capitalized on his frontside advantage and threaded a few very technical tubes against Medina in their quarterfinal, bagging himself a cool 12.76 heat total and taking the win without seeming to break a sweat. With Florence already ahead in the ratings and heading into a semifinal shortly, Medina’s quarterfinal loss marked the end of his world title run.

Now, Hawaii’s favorite son, a guy who grew up just a stone’s throw from the fabled Pipe reef, is the World Champion once again. John Florence had been surfing like a man on fire for the entire event, and there’s been no shortage of support for him on the beach. Countless locals waving “Go John” signs, including a small army of grommets from Sunset Elementary, were on the beach in force to show who they wanted on the podium. Florence has always said that he’d always imagined clinching the title at home in Hawaii, as opposed to on the road as he did last year in Portugal, and it seems that today his dream became reality.

Congratulations to John Florence, the 2017 World Champion.

[Top image: John Florence, threading the needle at Backdoor this morning. Photo by WSL/Damien Poullenot]